TikTok: a fashion marketing monster

the strawberry dress. the cross leggings. the Vivianne Westwood pearl choker. There are countless examples of fashion trends that TikTok has infused. This relatively new smartphone app has so much ownership over these trends that their original names are frequently dismissed in favor of TikTok (insert garment). As an Aerie employee, I saw firsthand the purchasing power behind TikTok as I watched girls swarm our store for months in search of TikTok leggings, a term that may be related to the both Aeries crossed leggings or Amazones Scrunch Leggings. TikTok’s seemingly endless amount of baffling content and young audiences have built a connotation of vagueness around the platform. But seeing crowds of people who had never been to an Aerie before entering with such purpose and interest illustrated the tangible effects of this deceptively simple app.

For an app that is so often seen as “dumb” or “for college girls,” an insult rooted in the well-established tradition of delegitimizing female interests TikTok has created an impressive amount of careers for users in a relatively short period of time directly from their own room. However, TikTokers are rarely respected by influencers on other apps. Whether or not their content deserves this respect depends on both the TikToker and the viewer’s perspective. With their problematic and superfluous associations with the fashion industry, fashion TikTokers are often viewed in a materialistic way. However, in view of the 156,000 emails Aerie received from customers asking to be put on the waiting list for crossed leggings, this materialism resonates with audiences from a multitude of different backgrounds.

At some point we have to ask ourselves: is loving clothes and the way they can make you feel frivolous, or is the assumption that those interests are frivolous itself frivolous? ? Likewise, is TikTok thoughtless, or is this connotation the result of a lack of thought? Many people struggle to separate themselves from what society generally considers to be unimportant. In terms of TikTok and fashion, two frequently discredited topics, TikTok’s ability to get people to spend money A metric American capitalism places particular emphasis on, for better or for worse, strongly opposes the perception of frivolity around the two.

The subject of a TikTok does not appear to affect the popularization of a specific garment. Even videos that have nothing to do with what the designer is wearing have gone viral because of their clothes. The particular TikTok that sparked the frenzy around the aforementioned leggings was a simple dance video. This trend embodies the constant presence of the fashion industry in our lives. Just by dancing, Hannah Schlenker, the designer who made the video that sparked the craze, pushed Aerie stores across the country to sell the leggings, an item that in my experience working there – low, hadn’t been performing well for months.

While it is indisputable that the success of this video is partly due to luck and an algorithm that advocates a certain type of attractive stereotypical white user, this type of economic impact testifies to the productive sense of the capacity to create a power of action of TikTok. A critical component of TikTok’s success in the fashion industry is its video format. The app relies on an interplay between video clips, text, and photos, allowing for a more multidimensional representation of clothing in a way that apps like Instagram and Pinterest have historically failed to deliver. Videos also allow brands to share content behind the scenes and the designers to give an inside look at the production of their clothes in a dynamic way that grabs the attention of users. The popularity of TikToks has even led other apps to change the way they formalize their content, exemplified by Instagram creation by Reels. People like to feel like they have an inside look at seemingly glamorous events that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to, and TikTok easily gives them that inside perspective.

Regardless of my own opinions on the app, there’s no denying that TikTok has created a new avenue for clothes to be marketed to the public. If you ask me, Aerie owes Schlenker a lot of time for advertising their business and the buzz they couldn’t create with their own marketing. More generally, the associations of recklessness around TikTok and clothing are more representative of society hypotheses on the superficiality of both than a real reflection. That’s not to say fashion and social media can’t be superficial. However, as seen with crossed leggings, the two in conjunction with each other can be a powerful means of expression and communication. Only time will tell what the marketing monster that is TikTok will popularize next.

Olivia Mouradian is an opinion columnist and can be contacted at [email protected]

continue reading