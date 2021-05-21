Connect with us

Rumer Willis wears summery white dress paired with socks and sandals

Rumer Willis takes a sock and sandal fashion faux pas paired with a summery white dress as she steps out in sunny Los Angeles

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Rumer Willis looked distinctively stylish as she stepped out for shopping in Los Angeles on Fridays despite adopting some sort of fashion faux pas.

The 32-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore stepped out with socks and sandals for her solo ride, but managed to make her look cool.

Rumer looked ready for summer in a cute dress that had peplum sleeves and cinched at the waist to show off her toned figure.

Socks and sandals? Rumer Willis managed to pull off a fashion faux pas as she stepped out for shopping in Los Angeles on Friday, wearing a summery dress with the shoes of choice.

The brunette beauty completed her look with white socks and Birkenstock sandals and carried a black leather handbag with her full of all her essentials.

She also made sure to put safety first by donning an orange mask as she made her way along the sidewalk.

With her hair woven into two braids, Rumer looked fresh as she enjoyed a light exercise in the sun.

Style: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's 32-year-old daughter cut a chic figure in a white and floral patterned dress as she enjoyed a solo stroll in the sun

Trendy: Rumer looked ready for summer in the cute number which had peplum sleeves and was cinched at the waist to show off her toned figure

Rumer earlier this year took to social media to speak candidly about her anxiety issues.

“ I’ve been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday, but I’m working on learning to calm down, ” Rumer revealed in a February post on his Instagram Stories.

“ It’s really hard when they are bad and sometimes I feel like I’m dying I feel nauseous and my heart won’t [slow] down.’

Accessories: The brunette beauty completed her look with white socks and zipper sandals and carried a black leather handbag with her full of all her essentials

Precautions: She also made sure to put safety first by donning an orange mask as she made her way along the sidewalk.

On her way home: she jumped into a waiting car after shopping in the sun

Comfortable: she paired her dress with socks and sandals

She went on to note: ‘But I realized that the worst thing I can do is try to fight this or resist it. ”

Rumer also shared his process: “ I have to make up for it when I’m feeling focused on wishing it was different in some way. ”

The actress and singer also won season 20 of Dancing With The Stars in May 2015 with her professional partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 35.

Honest: Rumer earlier this year took to social media to speak candidly about his anxiety issues

Going out: she looked great in her white outfit

Figure: Rumer showed off her toned figure in the cute dress that was pulled at the waist

Fame: The actress and singer also won season 20 of Dancing With The Stars in May 2015 with her professional partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 35.

Rumer played retired English actress Joanna Pettet in the 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

She also starred in Fox’s 9-1-1 in May 2020 as a musician named Georgia who is injured in a derailed train wreck.

Rumer and her sisters Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, are from Bruce and Demi’s marriage which lasted from 1987 to 2000.

Discreet: Rumer wore her hair in cute braids for her outing and appeared to be wearing makeup under her mask

Family: Rumer and his sisters Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, are from Bruce and Demi's marriage which lasted from 1987 to 2000

