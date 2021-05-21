Relax in style with these cool looking slippers and sandals from MensXP Shop | Most Wanted Products





Men’s slippers and sandals are preferred for their convenient, easy-to-put on design, eliminating the time spent putting on and taking off all kinds of shoes and sneakers. The best sandals for men are the ones that look great, feel comfortable standing, and are sturdy enough to last for a long time. When buying sandals for yourself, you should consider their material as essential in determining the strength and durability of the sandal. When it comes to the style of sandals, there are several options available in the market that will look great in all shapes and sizes. To help you focus on the perfect sandal style, here are our selections from the MensXP store: These leather flats are designed in the perfect combination of comfort, style and workmanship. The slippers have appropriate padding on the insole and will provide maximum comfort throughout the day.

The upper material of the sandals is leather and the sole is TPR. Handcrafted from pure genuine leather with TPR sole, these sandals feature a traditional take on men’s open toe shoes and will be perfect for both Western and Indian ethnic outfits.

Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result Simple and minimalist in design, these Kolhapuri sandals will also complement any fusion look. These chunky slippers would be perfect for men with wide feet. The slippers are made from sturdy and durable leather. Leather gives slippers a stylish and durable look, making them perfect for pairing with casual wear.

The slippers have a T-bar and a rubberized studded sole that will keep you comfortable all day long. For special occasions and gatherings like pool parties and other outdoor activities, a basic slipper can seem too casual. Upgrade your summer evening look with this crossover sandal from the MensXP store. The sandals are made of synthetic leather and a TPR sole.

They have a cushioned insole, textured and patterned outsole. These slippers with thick soles are intended for men who prefer comfort above all else. The slippers have thick soles that will provide both comfort to the feet and safety against uneven surfaces.

The slippers have a T-bar and rubberized studded sole as well as a padded and padded footbed to provide maximum comfort to your feet. Smart and sophisticated, these slippers are perfect for casual walks and socializing with friends and acquaintances. The shiny V-strap enhances the look of these sandals and will definitely be an upgrade to your basic lounge slippers.

The sandals are light, flexible and comfortable. DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.



