Jennifer Aniston still wears a dress she stole from the ‘Friends’ ensemble





Jennifer aniston rose to fame as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends. She’s been on the show for 10 years, so it’s no surprise that Aniston took things on set. She recently revealed that she has a dress that she stole and still wears to this day. Jennifer Aniston | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Jennifer Aniston was a pioneer on Friends Rachel Green is known to fans as a fashionista. Throughout the show, she worked at clothing companies such as Bloomingdales and Ralph Lauren. Aniston also set iconic trends in the late 1990s and early 2000s through her TV looks. For example, according to Vogue, she inspired many women to wear items such as plaid skirts, turtlenecks and dresses with straps. Additionally, one of the Anistons hairstyles on Friends has become so ubiquitous that it even got its own name, Rachel. Aniston came to hate hairdressing because of its high maintenance, but there’s no denying that she’s influenced a generation of women all over the world. Jennifer Aniston still wears a dress she stole on the set RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Admits Why She Almost Left Her Friends Before Season 10, I Wanted It To End When People Still Loved Us Aniston and her Friends co-stars recently chatted with People about their time on the show. Speaking of one of her most valuable items in the set, Aniston revealed it was a dress she stole. Surprisingly, it wasn’t a dress Rachel was wearing. I walked into her clothing line and pulled out a dress that Monica was wearing, ”Aniston explained. “I still have it and I wear it [it] to date and it’s okay. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a v-neck, and little ruffled cap sleeves. Meanwhile, Monicas actor Courteney Cox hasn’t actually stolen anything from the set. However, she admitted that she regretted it. Other stars also took non-clothing items. For example, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) took her characters ring. Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribiani) picked up a license plate with I love Friends on it. David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) picked up signs from his character desk. Finally, Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) took the cookie jar that had a clock on it. Jennifer Aniston to appear in Reunion of Friends special RELATED: Friends: Jennifer Aniston Almost Lost Rachel’s Role For This Actor Fans of Friends are waiting for a special meeting. The cast members, including Aniston, recently reunited to film an unscripted celebration. Harper’s Bazaar detailed what fans can expect from the reunion, writing, official trailer shows the cast getting back together on the originalFriendsstudio, testing their anecdotal knowledge of the series, revisiting key sets, rereading their lines and joining James Corden for a joint interview in front of a live audience. It should also be noted that the reunion is not a new episode of Friends, as some might have mistakenly believed. Finally, in order to avoid any misunderstanding of what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not an original new installment in the series, HBO Max said in a statement. The cast will appear as themselves, not as their beloved characters. The reunion will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.







