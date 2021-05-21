Fashion
The hidden cost of cheap fashion could catch up with investors
Cheap and disposable fashion is damaging the planet. If consumers don’t seem to care, should investors?
Clothing has never been cheaper. Globalization has helped fashion chains like H&M,
Primark and Old Navy will move manufacturing to low-cost countries and offer deals to returning buyers. Between 1990 and 2018, according to the latest available annual data, real prices for footwear and clothing halved in the United States, according to an analysis by Cambridge Econometrics. In the UK, where consumers never tire of cheap fashion brands, prices have fallen by three-quarters.
This trend has an advantage: wardrobes take up a much smaller part of the household purse than before. American consumers spend just 3% of their disposable income on clothing, up from 10% in the 1960s, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The downside is that easier access to inexpensive clothing encourages shoppers to buy in larger quantities.
The flood of cheap fashion is wreaking havoc on the environment. The production of clothing requires a lot of water and chemicals. Finished garments are shipped long distances by sea and increasingly by air, as online shoppers demand a continuous flow of new designs. The product churn required for so-called fast fashion brands to continue to grow is a big waste. Of the roughly 100 billion pieces of clothing produced each year, more than 50 billion are discarded and then burned or landfilled within 12 months of manufacture, according to a recent report from UBS.
The situation seems unsustainable, but investors in fashion stocks face a conundrum: Consumers don’t seem to care. The amount of clothing and footwear sold globally fell 10% in 2020, according to Euromonitor data, but this is easily explained by pandemic-related lockdowns that have kept stores closed. Before the Covid-19 epidemic, the amount sold worldwide was steadily increasing by around 3% per year.
For now, there is also no direct threat of regulatory repression. The long supply chain of the fashion sectors spans several countries and sectors, including petrochemicals for fiber manufacturing, making it more difficult for governments to hold back. And this despite the fact that the fashion industry contributes up to 10% of global carbon emissions. By comparison, commercial aviation only generates 2-3%, according to Citi analysts.
Shareholders would always be wise to carefully manage fashion values. Environmental, social and governance risks do not appear to be factored into the stock prices of publicly traded fashion companies, although analysts report that investors are asking more questions about sustainability. This could help explain isolated examples of extreme stock price volatility. Last year, a working conditions scandal at British fast-fashion company Boohoo Group wiped out its market value by 40% in three trading days.
Buyers may not yet be aware of the climate impact of their clothing choices. It may be easier for consumers to understand how long-haul flights increase their carbon footprint than the multi-step process of creating a Saturday night outfit. But that could easily change. More sustainable business models like the Rent the Runwaya outfit rental service and used clothing markets like thredUP are already gaining popularity.
If the environmental cost of fast fashion becomes a hot topic for consumers, the impact on sales could be sudden. Take Sweden, where flygskam, or flight shaming, became a trend in 2018. This led to a 3% drop in domestic passenger travel that year, followed by a 9% drop in 2019, according to official data.
Large clothing chains are well aware of the risk. Owner of Zaras Inditex,
the world’s largest fashion retailer in terms of revenue, is one of many players offering ranges made from more sustainable fabrics. H&M has been offering a clothing collection and recycling service in its stores since 2013. While these initiatives are good public relations, they do not solve the problem of overproduction of brands. Zara releases new models every two weeks to keep buyers coming back for more.
Reducing the amount of clothing sold globally will become an even bigger challenge as consumers in emerging countries develop a taste for fast fashion. In 2006, Chinese buyers bought 14 items of clothing each year, but that number had more than doubled by 2019, according to UBS. Purchases by Americans also increased over the period, but not by as much from 48 to 54 items per year.
For an industry that prides itself on having its finger on the pulse, the world’s biggest fashion companies could quickly find themselves on the wrong side of the biggest trend for years. And without a complete overhaul of their business model, there’s not much they can do about it.
