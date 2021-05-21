Michelle Keegan Shows Off A Stunning Figure In Tight Dress



















May 21, 2021 at 10:39 a.m. CEST



Grace Lindsay Michelle Keegan looked stunning on Thursday as she showed off her amazing figure in a bodycon nude dress to celebrate her new summer collection with Very.

Michelle keegan On Thursday, she celebrated her new summer collection with online retailer Very. The star opted for a bodycon, nude midi dress for the occasion, showing off her incredible figure. RELATED: Michelle Keegan Shows How To Work The Double Denim Look Sharing a video on her Instagram, Michelle could be seen strutting around in a marble bathroom as she debuted in her dress of choice, while enjoying plenty of food and drink with friends to mark this special day. Loading the player … WATCH: Michelle Keegan celebrates new Very collection in tight dress The actress captioned the video: “What a great day to launch my new summer collection … Thanks to all the lovely ladies who joined me for cocktails and food, it’s so good to being outside and catching up with everyone is really the little things #ad #veryuk #veryprteam “. Fans rushed to comment on her latest look, with one writing: “Stunning the dress looks fabulous”, while another said: “That dress! You are a dream girl”. The star shared a photo of her hair and makeup on Instagram Michelle styled the fabulous dress with a pair of strappy nude heels and a dainty gold necklace, wearing her iconic brown locks in loose waves. She went for a subtle brown smokey eye and nude lip, complementing the neutral color palette perfectly. MORE: Michelle Keegan Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In New Crop Top Photo The dress is from the star’s new collection with Very, and features buttons on the front with two utility-style pockets. If you can’t get your hands on it, we’ve found some amazing alternatives below. Lavish Alice beige mid-length dress, € 65, ASOS BUY NOW Buttoned midi dress, £ 11.20, Boohoo BUY NOW Selected Femme linen midi dress, £ 84, ASOS BUY NOW Michelle has enjoyed a lot of dinners and drinks lately, and we’re obsessed with all of her outfits. Wednesday night she left for a date with her husband Mark Wright, and looked gorgeous in her off-duty outfit, which consisted of a loose pair of jeans, ba & sh boots, a cropped top and a blazer. Michelle looked lovely as she had a drink with her husband The brunette beauty added a chic touch by slicking her hair into a low bun and securing it with an oversized satin scrunchie. This giant hair accessory trend is clearly going nowhere, and we love Michelle! DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan looks ultra chic in a quilted coat for a cute new pic The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







