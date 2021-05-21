Rebel girl: the fierce fashion renaissance of Alice in Wonderland | Fashion

A blue dress trimmed in white, plus long hair swept from the forehead with a ribbon, still means Alice. When Gwen Stefani wears a black satin headband and a sky blue corset edged with snowy lace in the What You Waiting For video, she is Alice. No name required. When supermodel Natalia Vodianova balances on a marble fireplace in Balenciaga ankle boots and a sky blue mini dress, with a bunny tail fashioned from a whisper of pleated white silk Fortuny on the pages of Vogue, she is Alice. Alice’s look, now 150, is as recognizable as a Batman or Superman costume. She is an icon, a fashion fairy tale. If you want, you can be Alice.

But does the 20th century really need another skinny, chic blonde pinup? Because to put it as bluntly as our heroine could be, this is how we now see Alice. Never mind that the original illustrations from 1865 show a scruffy little girl in a square apron that looks like a Victorian version of the overalls. Disneys Alice, with her vanilla curls and hand-tightened waist with a ruffled white apron, burst out of Lewis Carrolls’ quirky story and became a star in her own right. Since 1951, Alice, the slender, blond Disney cinema, has virtually wiped out other Alice’s.



Additionally, the origin story of Alice Adventures in Wonderland, the 33-year-old writers’ choice of a seven-year-old girl as a literary muse has long been called inappropriate to modern sensibilities. Maybe, then, is it time to cancel Alice?

Gwen Stefani in the video for What You Waiting For ?. Photography: YouTube

No, says Kate Bailey, curator of Alice: more curious and more curious, which opens at the Victoria and Albert Museum on May 22. Rather, what we need is more Alice. The exhibit features Alices from around the world, as well as Carrolls photographs of his real Alice, Alice Liddell, whose dark, crisp bob and daring way of looking at the Carrolls camera barrel captures a character’s mind. which represents subversion, right-talk and upset traditional power dynamics.

The story of how Disneys Alice took over Wonderland is more than a familiar story of prejudice against hourglass blondes. The version of Alice imagined by Disney concept artist Mary Blair is a brilliant piece of optical engineering. Blair gave Alice modern glamor by tailoring her dress to Christian Diors’ 1947 New Look post-war silhouette. (Bailey considered including a New Look dress in the exhibit, to make the point better, but she didn’t make the final cut.)

The practical top layer of the apron has become a pert apron, tied with a knot to emphasize the waist. She added volume to Alice’s skirt, hemmed it at the knee and added a bobby sock, so that she stopped being just a little English girl and became one of that American invention. newly created teenager. Then Blair doubled down on her unique identity, coloring in her heroine dress a shade already known as Alice blue, after the party dresses worn decades earlier by the first Maverick girl Alice Roosevelt. Indeed, in 1905, the Daily News had nicknamed the new It girl of the White House of the Americas Alice in Wonderland.

Disney’s sugar coating of the spicy character Alice made her all the more delicious. The jukebox and milkshake cuteness of her outfit made this Alice of a child a teenager not technically exact, but in keeping with the spirit of the book, eternally a teenager in her obsession with changing her body and escaping the world of adults. The fashion world was fascinated. Although the real Alice is seven years old, Alice’s journey through the book is about the emergence of identity, Bailey says. It’s about realizing that the world doesn’t really make sense and it’s up to you to be who you want to be. And these are ideas that are so important in fashion.

Fashion loves to play with Alice’s proportions. The growth and the shrinkage, the glorious adolescent tumble of elegance and awkwardness. (Fashion loves to dress too much, too, so wearing a fancy dress to explore a rabbit hole is really hot.) In 2003, fashion editor Grace Coddington splashed Alice on 22 pages of US Vogue during her a shoot with Annie Leibovitz in which Vodianova wore 11 specially ordered blue dresses. (Anna [Wintour] wanted me to do Mary Poppins, but I hate Mary Poppins. And I love Alice, Coddington said.)

Peter Blake’s interpretation of Alice, from 1970, will appear in the V&A exhibition. Photography: Peter Blake. All rights reserved, DACS 2019

An 18-layer Viktor & Rolf shirtdress, so elaborate the designers dressed Vodianova themselves and forbade Coddington to touch it on set, stars of the V&A show. The shoot leaned on Disney’s glamor in her dresses, but the sprawling picnic staging was based on the original illustrations from the books, while Vodianova brought the glorious insolence of natural beauty to her character. The result was a magical cocktail of Alice from Hollywood, the storybook Alice and the real Alice. The sense of nature and the outdoors, the way Alice’s rebellious spirit slightly disagrees with her clothing, there is something immensely authentic about this celebration of Alice, Bailey says.

Donatella Versace, Karl Lagerfeld and Tom Ford all traveled to a castle outside of Paris to make appearances on this shoot. Designers adore Alice: she’s been a runway muse for everyone from Vivienne Westwood to Iris Van Herpen. There is more than a touch of Alice in Miuccia Pradas’ love of a statement headband; Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, who owns 35 editions of Alice Adventures in Wonderland, said that fashion is part of this huge story. The first time I met Michele in real life, about six years ago, he wore shiny patent buckle Mary Jane sandals with striped socks. The unusually feminine accessorization lodged itself in my brain, it was years before Harry Styles was throwing pearls and handbags on the red carpet until, a few days later, I realized that the character he reminded me of was Alice.

Lately, Alice has been released from the golden cage of Disney glamor. Costume designer Colleen Atwood won her third Oscar for her work on 2010 Tim Burtons Alice in Wonderland, a really important movie to find an Alice who resonates with a new generation, Bailey says. She wears a kimono in one scene and armor in another. He’s sort of an action hero. The various versions of Alice on the Westwood catwalks exude intellectual curiosity and the notion of speaking the truth to power, Bailey says.

Four years ago, fashion photographer Tim Walker confronted Alice’s diversity problem with an all-black photo of Alice for the 2018 Pirelli Calendar. It was designed by Edward Enninful and then recently installed as head of British Vogue, and starred Duckie Thot, a black Australian model born to Sudanese refugee parents. Looking at some white body shape again [is] ruthlessly uninteresting when there are so many other forms of beauty in the world, Walker said at the time, while Thoth told the Guardian that Alice should be every woman’s story.

Alice has always had a life in other cultures, even though the blonde Disney bombshell monopolized the limelight. The V&A show features a Swahili performance of Alice from 1941; in Japan, where Alice is as steeped in culture as she is in England Carrolls Breakout Alice novel, Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There, was translated into Japanese in 1891 Alice has a blue dress, but straight, dark hair.

In the strange dark rabbit hole of the past year, we often had to believe six impossible things before breakfast, or at least unprecedented. So we can all relate to the story of a world turned upside down. After the experience of the lockdown, there is something resonating in Alice with the idea of ​​teenagers trapped in their bedrooms this time around, with the screen as a mirror, Bailey says. Alice does not stay the same. To see her still blonde is a failure of the imagination.