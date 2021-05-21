Bride-to-be dyes her wedding dress black and people say it’s an improvement

A bride-to-be shuns tradition after hand-dyeing her wedding dress black – and it inspires other women to follow suit.

Alyssa Hevern walks down the aisle on August 13 in South Dakota to marry her fiance Taylor John.

The mom of two chose a gorgeous gown from The Bridal Gallery, featuring lace detailing, a train, low back and dazzling embellishments.

But the 22-year-old decided she wanted something a little different – so she dyed the dress black at home.

Hevern documented the DIY fashion journey in a series on TikTok, her most-watched music video garnering over 16 million views.

Using buckets, vinegar, rubber gloves, and a lot of patience, Hevern painstakingly colored the dress, dyeing it multiple times to achieve the desired results.

She filmed every step of the way, as her videos started to gain popularity online.

“I don’t even know what the finished product will look like,” she said previously, adding, “I can’t rush the process !!

She showed off the finished product in a video uploaded Thursday, as she shared a before-after of herself wearing the dress.

Hevern captioned the clip, “I dyed my wedding dress black 3 months before my wedding. You’re going to get me to block my fiance.”

The dress reveals that the lace is a smoky black, while the silky underlay is a lighter color. And she later confirmed that her bridesmaids would be in a complementary shade of silver.

“It’s definitely a charcoal gray or a silver color. I love it,” Hevern wrote.

In her many DIY videos, she explained exactly how she dyed the dress, saying, “For every 3 gallons of hot water, add a cup of vinegar and a bottle of dye. Make sure your dress is submerged. in lukewarm water before adding it to the tincture. “

Hevern added that she soaked the gown for two hours before transferring it to another tub, to which she added a dye fixative solution for three gallons of water, which she left to soak for another two hours. .

Finally, she rinsed it until the water ran clear – in her shower – then hung it up to dry before repeating the process two more times.

Hevern was overwhelmed with the response to her dress, as she shared videos answering people’s questions.

She confirmed that her family supported the bold fashion statement, and John, who proposed in 2019, knew she was planning to wear a black dress.

Wedding guests can also get a feel for Hevern’s fashion choice, like their wedding website said: “Due to a non-traditional choice, we ask to avoid black dresses if possible.”

Hevern added that her mother bought her all the supplies needed to dye the dress, adding that she had been “very supportive throughout the process, my whole family has been.”

And she explained why she didn’t just buy a black dress, saying, “I also wanted to explain why I just didn’t go and buy a black wedding dress, they are expensive. Most of the time they are. have to be custom made., and if they’re cheap, they’re not very good quality. Yes, my future husband knows that and he supports it. “

People have fallen in love with the unusual dress online, with Sofia Caloia writing: “Excellent example of” “trust the process”. “

Jacob Lewis wrote: “Okay, this dress is better in this color, like a lot better !!”

Randi Eckhoff thought, “Honestly at first I was like whyyyy. But it looks so much better black. Hope you have a wonderful day.”

As bride-to-be MarchintoMartin admitted: “You convinced me to do it! We are getting married in October 2022 and that is exactly what I want for my wedding.”

Erin Cooper asked, “It’s beautiful, but you have to be the bravest person I know to dye such an expensive dress! What if it was messed up ?! Congratulations, it’s amazing.”

And Emily raved, “Gorgeous! It’s amazing and I wish more people would choose colorful wedding dresses. You are beautiful and inspiring.”

Newsweek contacted Hevern for comment.