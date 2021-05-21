Black Fashion Week MN to celebrate emerging creatives and fashion idols

Photo credit Ella Sophia Photography

In its fourth year, MN Black Fashion Week resurfaces with new energy. The series of events, which will begin on May 21, will coincide with the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyds on May 25. center stage and recognize black fashion icons.

George Floyd’s murder changed the world forever, says Natalie Morrow, CEO and founder of the weeklong event. People are finally starting to see the things that have always happened. Even with fashion, people want to see what we have to offer.

Black Fashion Week MN (BFWMN) has continued to grow rapidly since its humble beginnings in 2018, when it had just 100 social media followers, Morrow says. Now he’s armed with nearly 5,000 online supporters, new sponsors and renewed fervor.

Photo credit Ella Sophia Photography

The week of events kicks off on Friday May 21 with the Refresh Mixer. Hosted at the W Minneapolis Hotel at the Foshay Building in downtown Minneapolis, it will showcase designs by Monica Morlai.

Events start to heat up on May 27 with the Fashion Revolution show. Coincidentally, this year’s designers are all men who emphasize streetwear in their collections. Headlining Energy gear, more Loudberries Clothing, Intro[$]pek clothes, and Legendary clothing will be in full screen. Protest images by videographer Adrian Wilson will play in the background to recall the uprising of the last summers. On the 28th, the Black Man Magic Fashion Show will present the creations of Ruva Afric Clothing and Urban 29.

We took newcomers under our wing to help them grow their brands and businesses, says Morrow.

A new partnership

In addition to the new designers on this year’s list, another development is the long-standing collaboration between Black Fashion Week MN and the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery (MAAHMG). The Fashion Week finale will conclude with a free two-day pop-up exhibition at the museum, BLCK STYLE, which will take place on May 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Courtesy of the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

For MAAHMG curator Tina Burnside, partnering with BFWMN was obvious. The museum and fashion week both have similar visions and goals to celebrate black history and innovation.

Fashion, art and music still originate from the black community, says Burnside. Blacks have always been pioneers.

Pay homage

BFWMN and the museum also worked with Hannah Novillo Erickson, associate curator of 3D objects at the Minnesota Historical Societys, to find Prince memorabilia from the mid-1980s. Novillo Erickson says the pop-up will include the singer’s boots and gloves. of his Purple Rain video, as well as a poster of him wearing the full set, perched on a motorcycle.

It’s quite a process to get these elements from point A to point B; Historical Society staff will meticulously remove clothing from behind a series of locked doors, interior drawers, and under special lighting conditions for the pop-up.

It’s such an iconic outfit that a lot of people are looking for it, says Novillo Erickson. I took a lot of people in our collection on tour to see it.

In addition to spotlighting Prince, the exhibit will feature information on prominent black fashion designers Ann Lowe and Dapper Dan, as well as retro photographs by Charles Chamblis from the Twin Cities fashion shows of the 1980s. designer looks Tro williams, Alexis Brazil, Rammy mohamed, and Kendall ray, in addition to jewelry from Robyne Robinson, designer, arts consultant and former KMSP-TV presenter.

For all designers, showing off their clothes alongside Princes is an incredible experience, says Morrow.

BFWMN final parade on May 29 will take place on the museum’s roof terrace, weather permitting. Tickets for up to 100 people ranging from $ 30 to $ 50 are available, Morrow says, and the exhibition and fashion show will follow COVID-19 safety and social distancing procedures.

For the full schedule of Black Fashion Week MN, visit its Eventbrite page.