Fashion faux pas that are now in fashion

Fashion faux pas are a thing of the past as black and brown are becoming the new it combo and jeans, blazers and shirts are worn looser than ever.

From hit lists in magazines to TV shows where celebrity outfits have been criticized, people are experimenting with the style, and with the help of social media new trends are emerging on a daily basis, quickly spreading across the streets. oceans to reach new countries.

The back in style outfit faux pas proves that the fashion world is ever-changing, and today’s mistakes could become the next big thing tomorrow.

5 fashion faux pas that are in fashion:

On accessorize

Coco Chanel once said: When you put on accessories, take off the last thing you put on.

This has been true for many decades and has allowed pieces of statement to shine through.

From large gold hoops to chunky rings or a woven belt, by following this fashion rule, you allow your outfit to speak for itself.

However, with the big comeback of ’90s and 2000s fashion trends, everything from hair clips to anklets and everything in between is booming.

These fashion pieces are also anything but subtle. Bold prints, sparkling sequins, unique textures and vibrant fabrics define this era, as does the idea of ​​more is more.

Hair adorned with feathers, hands full of rings, arms around wand bags and sleek, framed sunglasses resting on the crown of your head, that’s what matters.

Brown and black

Who says the two glorious colors shouldn’t mix together? The fashion world may have disapproved of the combination of brown and black before, but today the combination is an absolute dream.

When these neutrals come together, the result is bold and shows that you are not afraid to experiment with your appearance.

This catwalk-approved trend has appeared in many fashion shows over the decades, but has only recently broken into the mainstream space after dominating mostly celebrity and influencer circles. Classic hues are perfect for the fall and winter color palette.

Underwear as a centerpiece

Whether it’s a member of a boy group wearing low jeans with the iconic Calvins wide stripe peeking out or a lace bralette worn under a blazer, when it comes to underwear, it becomes an integral part of any outfit.

Clothing traditionally reserved exclusively under her clothes as well as the boudoir were once risky statement pieces worn by celebrities at the club before being snapped by paparazzi and having their outfits splashed in tabloid magazines the next day.

Usually it was a high waist thong that was stretched over the hips. Today, the trend has traded its trashy reputation for avant-garde and chic fashion. Bustiers, dresses, bralettes, thongs, corsets and more are booming in the fashion world.

Loose and loose clothing

There was a time when loose clothing suddenly went out of style and was replaced by tight clothing.

Everything had to be adapted and adjusted like a glove. Those baggy jeans, oversized shirts layered over loose knit vests were tagged as dated as we walked along with bandage dresses and skinny jeans took over.

Despite this reversal, the distinct element of street style continued to dominate in some clusters like the Urban Black American hip hop scene.

This streetwear style was so far ahead of its time that big fashion brands only caught up with it recently. In pop culture, the Olsen Twins turned heads every time they donned something oversized in the 2000s.

Now icons like Billie Eilish have shown the world that fashion can be more about the person than the body wearing it.

Gen Z, immersing themselves in ’90s culture, are discovering the trend for the first time and loving everything from wide leg pants to loose sweat sets and blazers.

Socks with sandals

Socks and sandals were the definition of casual wear. Perfect for running errands or picking up the mail, but not really something you would wear to make a fashion statement.

From Virgil Ablohs Louis Vuitton of 2017 to Birkenstocks, Crocs and strappy numbers to heels, socks are purposefully worn with outfits.

Last year when the pandemic hit, the focus shifted to comfort, and outfits like comfy sweatpants and hoodies became our staple uniform for the lockdown. As surprising as this trend is, it certainly has its place in 2021.