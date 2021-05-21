How To Wear a Lightweight Cotton Dress | Fashion





I I barely took my coat off in front of someone I haven’t lived with since last summer. Which is a little weird, think about it. But life has been so strange in so many ways for so long now that stuff like this happens and we hardly notice it. Going for a walk replaced going for a coffee or a drink all winter, so I had a coat. Then the alfresco dinner came back which was exciting but the weather was not playing ball so the alfresco dinner dress code was very festive at the polar base camp. During a particularly toned spring, a fluffy pink faux sheepskin coat, which in previous years had been what I wore to brighten up those gray February days, became my Friday night look on the rare evenings I did. . by marking a valuable restaurant reservation. But now, for the first time in centuries, I don’t have to dress according to what will keep me warm. Summer is coming, and if the evenings are cold, we can eat inside. What I really want is to wear a dress. It doesn’t have to be an evening or cocktail dress, there is something ceremonial about any type of dress, even just the summery cotton kind. I wore tops and pants for a year because the dividers are more practical to fit whatever the day throws at you, which is precisely why a dress is more fun. A dress requires a little maintenance. A dress with short sleeves and a heel take it for granted that you will have shelter and a place to sit. Life has been a lot about being resilient, coping, and not complaining, recently, and it seems to alter the mood of wearing clothes that are not diligently practical and sensitive to the salt of the earth. Mood altering and also a little scary. Wearing short sleeves in public for the first time this summer feels like wearing a bikini on the beach for the first time, in a normal summer. Having been mummified for a year, having skin exposed to even an arm or ankle is telling. So I feel my way out of the swaddling inch by inch, just as I gradually feel my way towards the world. An easy shoulderless, knee-less summer day dress and a favorite old pair of sandals with a comfy heel are the perfect way to get back into the dress-up movement. After a long winter, it’s time to hang up your coat. Jess is wearing a dress, 175, from Iris & Ink, from theoutnet.com. Heels, hers. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson, assisted by Peter Bevan. Hair and makeup: Sophie Higginson uses Sam McKnight hair care and Tom Ford beauty

