Lesson of the day: the art of sneakers

Option 1: Submit a sneaker for a sneaker museum.

Imagine being on the curator of the Sneakers Unboxed exhibit: which sneaker would you absolutely want to include? It could be a sneaker you have a personal connection with, maybe one from your own collection that evokes special memories or one you’ve admired from afar, a pair you’ve read or heard. talk and which occupies an important place in the society, culture and landscape of sneakers.

Write an ode, from a formal address that often uses high style and language, to the sneakers you’d like to see at the Design Museum. You can use a famous ode, like Pablo Nerudas Ode to socks, as a model or inspiration for your writing.

Be sure to describe the sneakers using bold language and detail. Here are a few things you might want to consider: how sneakers feel or how you thought would they feel up? How does it feel to touch them with your hands? How was it the first time you saw them? What emotions do you feel when you think about it? What could you compare them to in nature? When was the moment you knew these were the sneakers of your dreams?

You can share your ode with your classmates or in the comments section of this lesson.

Option 2: Design your own sneaker.

Design a sneaker that reflects your own identity, passions, interests or style. What colors, textures and symbols would he understand? What person, country or event could you dedicate it to?

You can use this model of Chicago School of Shoemaking and Leather Artsor draw your own. To share your design with the Learning Network community, write a description and share it in the comments section of this article. And for the full picture, you can describe the rest of the outfit you would wear with your pair of sneakers.

If you wish, you can submit your design to the Design Museums sneaker exhibition by registering. here.

Option 3: Share your thoughts on sneakers.