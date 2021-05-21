Snap launches AR mode trials, social media shopping, and more

Snap wants to enlighten its purchases Snapchat, especially for fashion, and it just took a big step forward.

The social media platform kicked off its Partner Summit on Thursday by posting a host of announcements covering online and in-store shopping features of new ways to use the Snapchat camera and a variety of partnership news with Prada, Farfetch, Poshmark, American Eagle and others.

One of the most notable revelations amid the sea of ​​remarkable debuts is the augmented reality trials for fashion, which the company is launching with Prada and Farfetch.

The latter will allow Virgil Abloh fans to virtually try on the Off-Whites Melange Tomboy jacket or the Maize & Camou windbreakers, while Prada fans can pretend to be Hunter Schafer and digitally don one of its Galleria marquee bags.

Best of all, Snapchat users won’t have to fumble with their devices to switch colors or styles.

Thanks to natural language processing, the Farfetch integration comes with 40 built-in voice commands, such as Can you show me a windbreaker jacket? or Maybe something with a pattern?

From there, users can continue to try items, share them with their followers, or go straight to purchasing.

The Pradas AR experience brings gestural control to the equation. Now people can go from a magenta Galleria to an emerald just by waving a hand in the air.

The intuitive nature of these human-computer interactions, along with advancements in movable camera technology, amplifies the sense of magic that is crucial for fashion, in general, and luxury brands in particular.

For Farfetch, this is its own way forward. and vision.

We have been very focused on the Farfetchs Luxury New Retail strategy, explained Gareth Jones, Director of Marketing. Jose, our CEO, always says that the key question we think about every day is: How are people going to shop in five to ten years? This is what we are thinking about. We see Luxury New Retail as our strategy to determine what luxury retail will look like both now and in the future.

For the luxury fashion retailer, the camera is one of the keys to this journey. What Snap provides with its camera strategy is an incredible avenue for bringing fashion to the end user, which is incredibly exciting, he added. Snaps technology helps us bring the immersive fashion experience to customers in a truly compelling way, which hasn’t really been done before.

According to Snap, its work to make AR fashion a reality has been around for a long time.

Where sectors like beauty, shoes and furniture were tried on virtually for fun or shopping, fashion struggled. It turns out that mapping virtual clothing to a human form in any believable or realistic way is incredibly complicated.

Technology needs to understand how fabrics move, the effect of gravity, and how a garment would land on different body shapes, among many variables, said Carolina Arguelles, global product manager of Snaps for AR, in an interview. .

It is very difficult to try on clothes in AR today. It’s really hard for that to be realistic and to fit your unique size, style and fit, and for that fabric to be represented naturally, she said. It should move like it’s supposed to move because of things like gravity, these are things that have been very difficult to solve from a technological point of view.

But there are plenty of reasons Snap is up to the challenge. More than 200 million people use its AR features and nearly a third of total teen spending is on clothing and accessories, the company said, prompting Snap to dig in and try to fix the problem.

The tech company has relied on machine learning for the two key developments that make AR testing for clothing possible in Snapchat: fabric simulation and 3D body mesh.

Its machine learning / AI teams have been working on some of these cutting-edge developments for years, Arguelles said. The early stages in the development of 3D body mesh began with fun AR lenses, but this led to a deeper and more detailed understanding of things like the location of the joints on the body and the width, depth and dimension of the body. whole body.

The technology applies to the AR lens, but also powers the gesture control function as it understands how the body moves.

These are coupled with our ML tissue simulation, which is really a model trained to understand if the tissues should move in these directions, depending on the environment, depending on gravity, depending on the movement of the user, continued the head of the AR. It’s these two things that really make the try-on start to feel a lot more natural.

However, Arguelles noted that work is underway, framing these advancements as a step more towards fully fleshed out fashion AR, with features like remote adjustment. This is an area of ​​intense interest for Snap, at least in the future, and the company’s recent acquisition of Fit Analytics will play a major role in this regard.

For now, the company is focusing more on its current series of announcements, one of which is a new scanning feature for clothing.

Over 170 million Snapchatters scan the world around them each month, according to company data, and they’ve already identified millions of objects, from wine bottles to dog breeds, plants and more. other objects. Now clothes are joining the fray with Screenshop.

Screenshop is exactly what it sounds like: IOS users in the US will be the first to be able to scan their friends’ physical outfits in real life, so the Screenshop catalog can pull off similar looks and recommendations. relevant from hundreds of brands. Eventually, the tool will allow people to dig up camera screenshots taken in the past, so those photos will do more than just clutter up their photo storage.

The company is also working to make shopping in the Snapchat world more social.

Social shopping is Poshmarks’ specialty. So perhaps it’s no surprise that the peer-to-peer resale market, which was the first retail partner to adopt Snap Kit in 2018, is once again partnering with Snap on Poshmark Minis.

The minis are streamlined versions of the apps available in the Snaps chat section, and the Poshmarks version allows Snapchat users to join Posh Parties. Real-time virtual shopping events where people buy and sell products, or shop with friends are a fundamental part of the Poshmark experience. Now Snapchatters can join in on the action.

One of the things we’ve worked with on Snapchat in the past is giving them a feed of our products. But usually, these feed elements show up based on your actions or interests. So it’s based on the users doing something and then we surface [those] specific items in our catalog, Steven Tristan Young, Marketing Director of Poshmark, told WWD.

Now, after three to four months of development on Poshmark Mini, the market is expanding its party architecture to expand social shopping outside the confines of its own app.

It’s a bit like creating the Poshmark experience within the Snapchat ecosystem, he explained.

Indeed, it could attract a universe of Snapchatters, which today has more than 500 million monthly active users. Snap recently reported that it captures nearly one in two smartphone users in the US and abroad, with around 40% of its community now coming from outside of North America and Europe. In India, for example, the number of daily active users has grown by more than 100% year over year in each of the past five quarters.

This is a huge potential audience that could come into Poshmark’s fold, whether they are existing customers or not. Snap also shares aggregate reports with developers and partners like Poshmark on Mini usage metrics like how much time people spend in the experience, so it also has its eyes on a huge source of data. .

It’s not the only social shopping experience for Snapchat. The platform also wants to make the social shopping environment more realistic, thanks to another partnership with American Eagle.

Snaps Connected Lenses allows users to invite friends to a shared Lens experience that takes them to a virtual yet realistic AE store, so friends can chat live, choose or compare outfits, and create looks together on a virtual mannequin .

Considering that shopping has always been a social activity in the real world, it has taken a ridiculously long time for it to really arise in e-commerce, especially for a social media app hyper-focused on online shopping.

The reason it took us so long was because we basically wanted to make sure our app retains this important value of close friends and friendships, Snaps Arguelles said. And then simultaneously, we knew that if we were going to insert brands, we had to build the right platform to do it, we had to do it in a way that was going to give them back scalable value. And it was something that we knew we could grow over time.

It’s been a long journey to get here, from cartoonish sunglasses and sombreros to a thriving array of realistic virtual fitting and shopping experiences. But it’s clear now that every step was a building block of Snap.

Separately, the company revealed AR partnerships with Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Piaget and online eyewear company Zenni, as well as new tech features like wrist-tracking technology for watch and watch trials. jewelry AR.

Additionally, the introduction of API-enabled goals allows businesses to leverage dynamic and automatic ways to present real-time content in AR. Thanks to the Snaps partnership with Perfect Corp., Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. will be among the first to take advantage of the tools in the Snaps AR Shopping platform, the company said. By integrating their product catalog through the Snaps API in Business Manager, brands like MAC Cosmetics can create lenses from new AR Shopping models and publish them on Snapchat, based on a real-time product inventory.

With these dynamic shopping lenses, consumers will be able to browse up-to-date inventory, virtually try and shop for products, all without leaving the app.

Another feature of the app is Public Profiles for Business, allowing any partner to set up permanent residence on Snapchat and feature AR goals and stories, along with a new store page. Snap has been beta testing since July 2020 and plans to eventually allow public profiles to integrate into more parts of the platform.

Of course, since the event is as much a developer conference as it is a partner summit, it also tackles deeper more granular issues like its inclusive camera, for which Snap has worked with industry cinematographers. cinematic to learn the techniques that best capture darker skin tones. .