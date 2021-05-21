Princess Diana was never supposed to wear the Revenge dress. Why did she do it? Fashion Friday

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in front of Oprah Winfrey for a revealing interview, the 1995 BBC Panorama interview with Princess Dianas was considered one of the royal family’s greatest moments. Today, the interview is making headlines again after an investigation concluded that broadcasters’ journalists used deceptive behavior to conduct what is considered to be the most explosive TV interview. After the revelation, Princess Dianas’ sons released a statement criticizing the BBC and UK media for their unethical practices.

Interview with Princess Dianas 1995 BBC Panorama

The interview became infamous after Diana said the words, there were three of us in this marriage – referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The way she opened up about her marriage breakdown was watched by millions of people and sent shock waves through the monarchy. After the revelations on the BBC interview were made today. Prince William, in a firm statement, said it had further deteriorated his parents’ marriage.

Before the interview aired in 1995, the princess and Prince Charles had already announced their separation three years ago. They officially divorced almost a year after the interview aired in 1996. So it wasn’t just the BBC interview that made the headlines. The cases that led to their marriage ending in divorce have been one of the most discussed occasions in the history of modern monarchy. One being Princess Dianas’ revenge dress.

DIANA NEVER WANTED TO WEAR THE REVENGE DRESS

While Princess Dianas’ legacy extends far beyond fashion, it cannot be ignored that she was possibly the greatest fashion icon of the 20th century. Although her ivory taffeta wedding dress is one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time with its 25-foot-long train, nothing made a bigger statement than her revenge gown. Yes, we’re talking about the off-the-shoulder, bodycon mini cocktail dress with an asymmetrical hem and chiffon train that she wore in June 1994. You know that. But did you know Princess Diana was never supposed to wear the Revenge dress?

Diana wore the short black dress to the Serpentine Gallery party

Diana wore the short black dress at the Serpentine Gallery party on June 29, 1994 in London. He hit the headlines and got his nickname because that same night Prince Charles confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful to Diana.

However, it was never the first choice of the late princess. Rather, it was a last-minute decision that prompted Diana to choose the ensemble created by Greek fashion designer Christina Stambolian. Featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and an above-knee hem, the dress was gorgeous, sexy, and not at all up to royal protocols.

Diana wore the Revenge dress with sheer black stockings, black pumps and an emerald beaded choker

WHY DID PRINCESS DIANA DECIDE TO WEAR THE REVENGE DRESS?

According to Telegraph UK, Greek designer Christina Stambolian said Princess Diana thinks the dress is too bold and never wears it publicly. So why did she decide to wear the dress? On the evening of the Serpentine Gallery party, Princess Diana was supposed to wear a Valentino dress. However, before the party, the whole thing was leaked to the press and she was beyond anger. So, angry, she chose the sexiest dress she could find in her wardrobe and decided to wear it. The tambolienne dress had been in her closet for three years. This is how the Revenge dress made its first public appearance.

Diana wore the Revenge dress with sheer black stockings, black pumps and an emerald beaded choker. The necklace featured a large sapphire and diamond brooch from Sri Lanka, which was given to Diana as a wedding gift by the Queen Mother. Diana then made it go up on seven strands of pearls like a wide choker, then wore it on several occasions.

Diana was never supposed to wear the Revenge dress

After the Revenge dress debuted in front of the world, Diana auctioned it off along with her other clothes. It was sold for $ 65,000 and benefited cancer and AIDS charities.

With the robe of revenge, Dianas’ statement was huge, and it was said without saying a word. And to this day it is remembered as one of the most amazing moments in fashion.

