Pacsun x Fashion Scholarship Fund Announces the Winners of its 2021 Gender Neutral Design Competition





“It’s amazing to see the next generation of fashion leaders and their concepts for the future of fashion, rejecting gender binaries and promoting individuality and freedom of expression. At Pacsun, we are committed to delivering innovative and neutral collections, and the two winners align perfectly with our mission. We are delighted and honored to foster their journey and bring their creations to life, ”says Brieane (Brie) President Olson by Pacsun.

Over the past few months, over 200 FSF alumni and the class of FSF 2021 scholarship recipients have submitted their designs for an original and neutral capsule collection, harnessing creativity, identity and storytelling. Eight finalists had the opportunity to present their visions earlier this month to a panel of industry leaders and two young designers were officially chosen. The jury included Calyann Barnett (stylist, creative director and founder of The Shop Miami), Whembley Sewell (editor-in-chief, them.), Jrme LaMaar (creative director / designer and stylist), Ashley cimone (co-founder of New York-based design brand ASHYA of unisex travel accessories), co-CEO of Pacsun Alfred Chang, vice president of men’s merchandising Richard Cox and executive director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund Peter Arnold. “The FSF received an impressive number of gender-neutral design submissions, reflecting the remarkable and diverse talents of our network of award winners. Allegra Abrams and Oli Perez were selected to present very original and well executed concepts. We are very grateful to Pacsun for joining us in our mission to create a global space that allows the next generation of fashion talent to showcase their creative visions, ”said Peter Arnold, Managing Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Allegra Abrams is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a Bachelor of Science student in Textiles and Fashion Design, with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, and is a 2021 FSF Post-Modern Virgil Abloh Fellow. Oli Perez assisted Otis College of Art and Design in Angels, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design, and was a 2018 FSF Fellow. The two designers will work closely throughout the summer with Pacsun’s design and product development teams to develop and manufacture their collections, bringing their co-branded collections to market for sale in Pacsun stores across the country. country and via Pacsun.com later this year. ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer providing insight into emerging brands and fashion trends through the lens of youth culture. In the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer selected collections, rare and exclusive products and creative collaborations at all levels. Founded in 1980, Newport, CALIFORNIA. Organized in Angels. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. ABOUT THE FASHION SCHOLARSHIP FUND

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is the leading fashion-focused nonprofit education and workforce development organization in the U.S. The FSF works directly with the nation's most talented young students from a variety of backgrounds. horizons and rewards. $ 1 million each year, scholarships to help these students succeed in all sectors of the industry, including design, merchandising, marketing analysis and supply chain. The FSF also provides researchers with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentoring, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies.

