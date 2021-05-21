Fashion Forward – richmondmagazine.com

From Richmond Stephen adkins has a long and elegant CV. As a model, he has walked the runway 25 times, from local catwalks to New York Fashion Week. He designed a limited edition clothing line for a men’s clothing store Alton Lane in Richmond, and serves as a model coordinator and board member RVA Fashion Week. The 45-year-old husband and father of two has taken on acting roles in everything from local commercials to appearances on an upcoming Hulu series. He also created a line of men’s skincare products, The Fox Edge, which is rolling out in local stores and online. We caught up with Adkins to get his thoughts on modern men’s styles.

Richmond Magazine: What advice would you give for organizing a man’s wardrobe?

Stephen Adkins: You have to start with your basics, which would be your pair of black jeans, a pair of tight fitting black jeans, without a low cut, tightening at the heel. It drives me crazy when you have about 6 inches too much fabric at the bottom of your feet it looks silly. I always say an evening blazer. It’s something a little more dressy, but it doesn’t have to be a tuxedo. I love to pair it with jeans and a nice pair of moccasins. I can wear a t-shirt and then throw the blazer over it. I would say your pretty button down shirt with classic collar. I always recommend finding one in one color. Guys tend to be a little scared of that, like, I don’t know about a pink or purple shirt, and I’m like, man, if you’ve got it in the right shade, and you know how to wear it, and it’s okay, you’re gonna look like a million bucks. You can have just a few pairs of jeans, three or four pairs of shoes, a few dinner jackets and T-shirts, a few collared shirts, and you’ve got 15 outfits right there, and if they all fit you right, you can swap . I think the tailored fit is the way to go.

RM: What are some common misconceptions men have about their wardrobes?

Adkins: One of the biggest misconceptions I get is that some colors just don’t feel comfortable which in my opinion is the farthest thing from the truth as you can take any color and combine it with a darker color, and if it looks better, it will look awesome. You want to dress with intention, to show yourself like a professional, to take care of yourself, to be well groomed, and if you put on a little color or a little touch of something, it just separates you. You don’t just blend in with everyone.

RM: How would you describe what you call your Dressy Messy style?

Adkins: I can take one of my prettiest jackets and throw it over a printed t-shirt with a distressed pair of jeans, then put on my trendy shoes, and it looks amazing. It seems like you’ve taken the time to figure out what you’re wearing instead of dressing in the dark.

Stephen Adkins Men’s Fashion Favorites

Fritz Chelsea Boots, Rider Boot Co., $ 460

These black Chelsea boots are fantastic for dressing up or dressing up. They give that polished and sophisticated look, and it’s a staple in my closet.

Skinny suit pants, H&M, $ 35

One of my new favorites, these are awesome patterned pants to wear all season long with five pockets. They add pattern and style to a t-shirt or dress shirt.

Adjustable belt without hole, belt and buckle Anson, $ 50

I love the versatility of Anson belts. They come in endless color combinations and allow endless possibilities for any outfit.

Mason Everyday Premium Shirt, Alton Lane, $ 155

A pastel pink button worn with or without a tie adds a bit more pizzazz to your wardrobe and goes well with a pair of jeans.