Last minute wedding guest dresses that look like you’ve been planning all along

It was a interesting last year if you were engaged during COVID-19. Postponed dates, venue cancellations, guest list changes and general confusion are just part of planning a wedding during a global pandemic. But now in the United States, with declining infection rates and rising vaccination rates, the prospect of saying “I do” without Zoom is realistic, which can only mean one thing: marriage are about to arrive. If your top priority when looking for where to find a last minute wedding guest dress, the designers of Good News are ready to bring you some on-trend options.

If you’ve been invited to a little summer 2021 ceremony, an effortless floral dress in a lightweight fabric is a great choice (lots of those below) because it’s easy to use after the ceremony as well. Bright colors and big maxi silhouettes are also smart choices if you’re trying to stick to purchases that you repurpose, but you’ll want to check out the wedding dress code first.

By purchasing directly from the brand, there is a better chance that the exact style you want is in stock. But, the more time you give yourself, the better you order online means you won’t know the fit until it’s already at home. But the good news: Whether summer ceremonies have crept in on you quickly, or you’re doing a reconnaissance before a purchase, there are plenty of brands and retailers out there that can typically get a package out in about a week, which means that you may nail things down even before summer officially arrives. Beforehand, find out and buy wedding guest dresses that will remind you of how good it is to dress every now and then, especially after a year like last year.

Rebecca taylor

Now with new Creative Director Steven Cateron at the helm, Rebecca Taylor is a sure bet for the wedding guest who leans toward an ethereal, effortless aesthetic. Expect powdery pastels and cheerful florals displayed on feminine silhouettes.

Me

This Lagos-based brand quickly established itself as a destination of choice for easy-to-wear dresses, crafted in playful colors and seductive cuts. The pre-order pick may take around three weeks to ship, but be sure to check the assorted parts labels in stock for quicker arrival.

True to the brand

Faithfull the Brand consistently offers fancy, budget-friendly dresses that you can wear anywhere, including a wedding. Its latest season launch titled Vacation is particularly romantic.

Hill House

If you wore a nap dress during the pandemic, Hill House Home was partly to thank for it. Her hugely popular style not only works for lounging in your apartment, but it also translates into a pretty good summer wedding (just like her other silhouettes, like La Sabrina below).

Vince

You can always count on Vince for a classic and elegant piece and his latest arrivals of the season are well suited for an elegant ceremony. The brand’s silk pieces are particularly suitable for an evening wedding, and if you need them, you can quickly order styles for the next day.

Coco Shop

This Antiguan brand is ideal for a ceremony in warm weather thanks to its hand-drawn prints and breathable fabrics. Just add a straw bag and your favorite sandals and you’re together for a beach party.

Christy dawn

Christy Dawn is the epitome of California cool and one of her Cottagecore dresses is a great choice for an upcoming wedding. It is also a solid choice for the sustainable spirit customer.

RIXO

You are undoubtedly familiar with this London-based brand; dresses are the goal setting for wedding guests (and they recently collaborated with Target). If you like a daring moment, make it happen with RIXO.

Maurie + eve

Organic cotton and the sensibilities of elegant Australian design blend beautifully in this airy brand’s creations. While many of the pieces are white, the options are also available in a sun-stained palette that’s both dreamy and versatile (and won’t bother the bride).

LoveShackFantasy

The favorite brand of all floral prints is a no-brainer when it comes to finding a wedding guest dress. There are more slender options ideal for an evening ceremony, or lightweight cotton styles for the day, all in a multitude of playful colors.

SIR.

For a dress with unique details like cutouts or an open back, opt for the Australian brand SIR. Its attractive assortment of bare-skinned pieces are perfect for garden weddings.

Markarian

This New York-based label is ideal for an upscale aesthetic for brides and wedding guests. Be sure to shop her in-stock items if you need a quick turnaround time and keep an eye out for delicate details like beading and embroidery.

Reformation

Reform needs a little introduction at this point if you need a pretty dress in a pinch, this Los Angeles-based brand is still a serious contender. The brand’s rotation of simple silhouettes in playful prints makes it a benchmark year after year.

Ganni

If your personal style leans towards a maximalist vibe, a Ganni dress will be perfect for any wedding (as well as any other formal events you may have to come). The range of styles of Scandinavian brands are easy to dress up, so you will get a lot of wear of your own.

Lisa says Gah

This San Francisco-based multi-brand retailer is a fashion girl’s favorite thanks to its unique brand selection and affordable price range. Plus, her house label is adorable, too full of floating choices ideal for an outdoor celebration.

Gold Edition

With an emphasis on everything that is worn in the sun, Golden Edit offers a stylish selection of dresses that you can pair with sunglasses and sandals and easily wear for weddings in warm weather. Additionally, in addition to its own private label, the brand stocks other floating favorites like Lem Lem and MIRTH.