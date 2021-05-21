Celebrity Fashion Stylist J. Logan Horne Now Reuses Designer Clothes As Home Goods





Become an AD PRO member Buy now for unlimited access and all the benefits that only members get. Arrow Known for dressing an impressive list of celebrities, from Lindsay Lohan and Minka Kelly to model Karolina Kurkova, Palm Beach, Floridabased stylist J. Logan Horne is retailing his views of the house with a new line of furniture and decor at the fashion. Launch today, J. Logan Home debuts with an inaugural product: the Block. Made from repurposed Gucci men’s pocket squares, the slipcover-covered home accessory can be used as a side table, ottoman or extra seat. Im trying to reinvent the way preexisting designer clothes and items that might otherwise stay on the shelf can be used, Horne tells AD PRO. Think of it like sustainable home sewing. J. Logan Horne, atop a block made of reused oversized tissues. Photo courtesy of J. Logan Home The idea of ​​creating avant-garde interior items came to Horne during the pandemic, when the red carpet style for his celebrity clientele was replaced with career uncertainty and a lot of free time. While temporarily living in Jacksonville, Floridaw where he grew up, the style enthusiast found inspiration to do what he loves most. The truth is, I’m addicted to shopping, ”Horne laughs. There weren’t a lot of shopping opportunities in Jacksonville, but The Real Real has always been a great resource for me. The excessive time spent scrolling through the site turned out to be fruitful: I started noticing an influx of Gucci clutch bags for men and started to think about their size and shape and wondered who was using them. even then. The Block, a multifunctional cube covered with Gucci pouches, is the star of the brand’s inaugural collection. Photo courtesy of J. Logan Home They are absolute conversation starters, says Horne of menswear accessories from fashion brands. Photo courtesy of J. Logan Home Horne quickly grabbed the designer treasure and began to contemplate the changing landscape of men’s accessories, wondering what would become of other unworn items such as designer ties, scarves and oversized handkerchiefs. Houses like Gucci and Herms pride themselves on designing accessories with rich, vibrant and fun designs that are absolute conversation starters, he says. All of this beauty doesn’t have to be wasted, and it’s one way to bring these pieces back into your life. New J. Logan Home collections are expected to decline monthly. Photo courtesy of J. Logan Home Although the first collection of unique blocks priced at around $ 2,975 each is made entirely of Gucci clutch bags in silk and cotton, Hornes’ upcoming home decor line will incorporate pieces from other European fashion houses. Later products in limited supply, like a series of cushions made from vintage Herms placemats, are expected to debut in monthly drops and their price will vary. People reuse things [in fashion] all the time, but not often in a way that pays homage to the original design in an unaffected way, says Horne, who has all of his products made in and around Palm Beach. I want to showcase these iconic prints and the artistry behind them through what I hope, over time, will become a fully sustainable collection.

