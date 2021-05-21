Fashion Flashback at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards | Gallery





By Wonderwall.com Editors

5:21 a.m. PDT, May 21, 2021 On May 23, 2021, the Billboard Music Awards will return to honor the biggest names in music. To celebrate this year’s show, which is in Los Angeles and hosted by Nick Jonas, Wonderwall.com returns in 2011 to see what the biggest pop stars, country crooners and rappers wore on the red carpet, at starting with this singer-actress Selena Gomez looked effortlessly gorgeous in a simple black dress with cutouts above her hips and a dramatic slit at the legs. She added a pop of color with red strappy heels. Read on to see more fashion from the Billboard Music Awards ten years ago RELATED: Past Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Fashion Moments Justin Bieber has won six impressive Billboard Music Awards in this gold tuxedo jacket. The 17-year-old was full of swag in the coat, which he paired with a pair of casual black ankle boots. RELATED: Cher’s Life and Career in Pictures Beyonce chose a long-sleeved black Lanvin dress for the 2011 Las Vegas awards show. Bey, who won the Millennium Award and performed “Run The World (Girls),” kept it simple in the dress. cropped with an ornate V-neck but added some serious sequins with glittering Christian Louboutin open-toe pumps. RELATED: Beyonce’s Life and Career in Pictures At the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift dressed like a winner. The singer-songwriter, who won three of the seven categories in which she was nominated, wore a sparkling Elie Saab dress with bronze embellishments. Taylor styled her hair in loose waves pulled to the side and added dramatic chandelier earrings and a playful red lip. RELATED: The Business of Being Taylor Swift Keri Hilson looked bright and bubbly in a Rachel Roy yellow dress with sheer bell sleeves. The singer added a fun pop of color to the look with a turquoise belt. Fergie, both performer and winner of the 2011 awards ceremony, wore a futuristic LBD on stage. The Black Eyed Peas singer opted for a look designed by Philips and B. Akerlund that used a light-infused, curve-wrapping fabric that shone to the beat of the music! While Fergie went more high-tech inside the Billboard Music Awards, outside on the red carpet, she went for a slightly more traditional look, a short black dress with leather accents and an exaggerated skirt. Rihanna looked hot in a Max Azria pantsuit in 2011 when she was nominated for 18 amazing awards. Her ensemble was understated but stood in stark contrast to her flaming red hair. Joe Jonas looked good in a black suit with a black V-neck t-shirt underneath and white sneakers with orange soles. Kesha went for a glamorous look in this sexy cutout Jad Ghandour dress. The singer, who was nominated for six awards at the 2011 BBMAs, made her very red carpet ready dress with headboard hair and ultra-dark eye makeup her own. Four-time-nominated performer Nicki Minaj looked like a stick of cotton candy in this sky blue ensemble. The rapper wore a jumpsuit with a sheer cutout on his stomach and sparkles down her legs that all played on her cotton candy pink hair. All in all, super sweet! Poison frontman Bret Michaels wore criss-cross embellished jeans, a dazzled leather cowboy hat and a graphic tee during the 2011 awards show hosted by Ken Jeong. Before Mary J. Blige performed with Lil Wayne at the MGM Grand Garden Arena during the 2011 BBMAs, she posed for pictures in a dramatic leopard print dress with black panels. Mary’s high ponytail added the perfect balance of playfulness to the look. Hillary Scott played it safe in an ornate neckline LBD. The Lady A singer swept her hair to the side, leaving plenty of room to show off the colorful beading along the dress’s V-neck. Nayer, who performed with Ne-Yo and Pitbull during the show, opted for an odd ensemble made up of thin pieces of colorful, bold fabric over a flesh-colored unitard. The set looked like it had been made for the worst dressed list. Kylie Minogue looked radiant in an Alexander McQueen embellished silk tulle, organza and satin gown with delicate cut-out shoulders. Nicole Kidman, who attended the show to support her husband Keith Urban, looked statuesque in a black Dries van Noten dress. Nicole’s decision to wear a long braid pulled to the side gave things a more relaxed feel that was perfect for BBMAs. Kelly Rowland looked exceptional in a fuchsia Herve Leger bandage dress. Her white bracelet and strappy heels made things youthful and fun. Michelle Williams also went for a playful look at the 2011 BMAs. She chose a long sleeve sequined LBD with a soft fringe skirt and paired it with stiletto heel boots and a red embroidered clutch. Former MTV VJ Julie Brown was another celebrity who opted for black sequins in 2011. She wore a sparkling black tunic with a matching fedora over black leggings and pumps, a somewhat casual look for a big night out in Las Vegas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos