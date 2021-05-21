Increased lipstick sales, bridal gown purchases returned as vaccines rolled out, restrictions simplified

Sales of products that COVID has firmly relegated to a corner are starting to rebound, in some cases in significant ways, resulting in increased demand for products like lipstick and an open door for everything marriage-related. First: lipstick sales, which are growing again, as mask mandates continue to slack amid the rollout of vaccines in the U.S. After a dramatic drop in makeup sales in 2020, with sales in the prestige beauty segment down 34% for the year, according to NPD market research firm, which highlighted broader lifestyle changes due to the pandemic, shifted the needle in unprecedented ways, leading to lower purchases of beauty products. Among the hardest hit in beauty was, of course, lipstick, while things like skin care and eye shadow didn’t fare as well.

Down almost 50% in Japan in 2020, sales of lip products on Amazon fell 15% between March and April 2020, while prices fell almost 30% for the one-month period, perMcKinsey & Company. Still, with locks out of sight in the US and masks quickly becoming less and less of a daily requirement, the category is bouncing back. Citing the latest figures from market research firm IRI, CNN reported this week, while lipstick sales did not reach pre-pandemic levels, they nonetheless reached $ 34.2 million between March and April of this year, an increase of more than 80% from the same period last year.

Walmart, for its part, told CNN that lipstick is the best performing in all cosmetics segments at the moment, and that lipstick sales have been remarkable in its most recent quarter, which s ‘ended on April 30, consumers resumed shopping for pre-pandemic products like teeth whitening kits, formal clothing, travel bags and, of course, cosmetics, instead of sweatpants, sportswear, household items, etc. and supported by the vaccination rollout, freed up spending on items they hadn’t needed for over a year, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

The valves open

Look past lipstick-specific headlines and there’s another bright spot on the horizon; it comes in the form of weddings. The global wedding industry, valued at over $ 300 billion, has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and is expected to lose nearly $ 50 billion in sales between 2020 and the end of 2021 as a result, as couples have fallen apart. joined to a mass movement to cancel or postpone. weddings that were previously scheduled to take place in 2020. In a nod to the nuptial upheaval that came with COVID, wedding planning site The affirmed knot in his recently published 2020 True Marriage Study [COVID-19 Edition] that 96% of all marriages in 2020 have been altered to some extent. For example, 32% of couples who planned to get married in 2020 still had a small ceremony but had planned a larger reception for 2021. 15% postponed their events entirely, choosing to forgo any event in 2020.

Now, with the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the floodgates are opening and momentum in the wedding industry that saw an overall 20% drop in revenues in 2020 is returning, Davids CEO said Bridal, James Marcum. the wall street journal. Davids Bridal has revealed that July and August 2021 wedding dates are up 35% from last year, and 2022 dates are already up 22%. At the same time, a representative of Walmart told Business Insiderthat its bridal jewelry sales rose 80% in April compared to the same period last year, while the US multinational retail chain is also looking to increase demand for artificial flowers, home decor wedding crafts and wedding-specific crafts.

Meanwhile, on the high end of the spectrum, Monique Lhuillier recently revealed that, at the end of last month, ready-to-wear and special occasions sales [were] a bit slow to come back, but bridal sales were on the rise in the United States nonetheless, with some of that coming from online dating and online sales, which accelerated during the pandemic.

Reflecting on how Oscar de la Renta, who has dressed figures like Amal Clooney, has adapted to mandatory store closures, creative co-director Fernando Garcia says Brides that the brand created a Zoom call type interview process to discuss what each bride wants to do, which they believe has led to a more personalized experience for our brides and therefore, [has] increased demand for dresses, which surprised us. We basically developed a new sales tool that helped the business and increased our sales. “

And yet e-commerce retailers like Moda Operandi have sought to meet the needs of brides-to-be through her trunk selling site, which arranges everything from dresses and accessories to micro-weddings (think: linen dresses Jacquemus, Simone Rocha midi dresses, and no shortage of dresses) to maintain a packed section For the Bride on her site with bridal jewelry, and Markarian and Miu Miu dresses in case the bride opts to buy off the rack, a consumer trend that has been on the rise amid COVID and the onslaught of Zoom weddings, with slightly more streamlined dresses.

Dresses aside, putting in perspective the push for 2021 weddings and the rush of those who want to walk down the aisle this year, the traditional Saturday wedding has gone out the window. Monday is the new Saturday in Palm Beach, Caroline Scarpinato, director of event services at Breakers Palm Beach, told the WSJ. With such limited availability, couples are ready to host their event on a Monday or Thursday.