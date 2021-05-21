Summit Girls Soccer scores first win of the year in exciting fashion

Summit High Tiger Gracelyn Garvert, right and Brielle Quigley, center, rush over to Kelley Duffy, left, to celebrate Duffy’s overtime winning direct kick against Eagle Valley on Senior Day on Thursday May 20, 2021 at the Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit High School college football coach Jotwan Daniels and the Tigers team discovered the Grand Slam victory and the baseball teams victory shortly before the team’s senior night game against Eagle Valley on Thursday. May 20.

And we were like, we can’t be the only ones, Daniels said. We have to see what we can do.

What the Tigers did was win a game in their exciting and sudden way.

It came thanks to a golden goal from second-year midfielder Kelley Duffy. After Duffy scored the penalty kick goal late in the second half to give Summit the 1-0 lead, the Devils responded with just 17 seconds left to equalize and send him in. extension. Duffy responded again in overtime, shaking up some initial nerves before punching a free kick under the Devils crossbar to send his team into a winning frenzy for the first time this season.

I couldn’t stop smiling after he came in, Duffy said. It shows that we are a different team than we were. It’s definitely a new reputation. I’m super excited for the next few years.

Summit Highs Paola Arrendondo runs after the ball during a game against Eagle Valley on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.



After the 2-1 win, Daniels is also excited. Duffy was one of many sophomores Maggie Barggren, Paola Arredondo, Katy Clapp, the list goes on who excelled to earn Daniels his first victory as head coach.

The victory meant the world for Daniels, who took over the program before last year’s season was called off due to the pandemic. Despite this, Daniels trained experienced players and recruited other talented athletes to join the squad in order to cultivate a team capable of fighting in the mountains.

Daniels said the victory meant the vision he had two years ago had never gone anywhere.

We’ve talked a lot before the game that what we’re trying to do will never be measured by the scoreboard, Daniels said, but we can show them what our success looks like: desire, passion and enthusiasm. That was it.

After Thursday’s win, he knows they are forging a new buy-in identity led by Duffys’ special talent.

I love her ability to take responsibility and keep putting more on her plate and she’s up for it, Daniels said. I think she is the epitome of what I say as a Summit football player with me as a coach: we are tough. We are playing hard. We try to play smart and smart. We take this responsibility and don’t shy away from difficult times, and she has stepped up her efforts.

After Eagle Valley equalized in the dying seconds of regulation, Daniels said he told the team nothing changed in overtime. He preached seeing the game as 0-9 and going back and defending himself with numbers. By the time they got the ball he wanted them to attack like banshees, and that’s exactly what they did.

The coach told the girls to do their best because their best was good enough for a win and it wasn’t just in the moment of the win. Tigers first-year winger Ella Snyder used her speed, skill and power to give Duffy the penalty kick change to take the 1-0 advantage.

Daniels also credited the seniors for stepping up. For the coach, the sides logo is on the back of their jersey and not the names of individual players for a reason.

We have put the team on the back, said Daniels. And if all 21 of us do our jobs as individuals, we can be successful collectively.