Fashion
Summit Girls Soccer scores first win of the year in exciting fashion
Summit High School college football coach Jotwan Daniels and the Tigers team discovered the Grand Slam victory and the baseball teams victory shortly before the team’s senior night game against Eagle Valley on Thursday. May 20.
And we were like, we can’t be the only ones, Daniels said. We have to see what we can do.
What the Tigers did was win a game in their exciting and sudden way.
It came thanks to a golden goal from second-year midfielder Kelley Duffy. After Duffy scored the penalty kick goal late in the second half to give Summit the 1-0 lead, the Devils responded with just 17 seconds left to equalize and send him in. extension. Duffy responded again in overtime, shaking up some initial nerves before punching a free kick under the Devils crossbar to send his team into a winning frenzy for the first time this season.
I couldn’t stop smiling after he came in, Duffy said. It shows that we are a different team than we were. It’s definitely a new reputation. I’m super excited for the next few years.
After the 2-1 win, Daniels is also excited. Duffy was one of many sophomores Maggie Barggren, Paola Arredondo, Katy Clapp, the list goes on who excelled to earn Daniels his first victory as head coach.
The victory meant the world for Daniels, who took over the program before last year’s season was called off due to the pandemic. Despite this, Daniels trained experienced players and recruited other talented athletes to join the squad in order to cultivate a team capable of fighting in the mountains.
Daniels said the victory meant the vision he had two years ago had never gone anywhere.
We’ve talked a lot before the game that what we’re trying to do will never be measured by the scoreboard, Daniels said, but we can show them what our success looks like: desire, passion and enthusiasm. That was it.
After Thursday’s win, he knows they are forging a new buy-in identity led by Duffys’ special talent.
I love her ability to take responsibility and keep putting more on her plate and she’s up for it, Daniels said. I think she is the epitome of what I say as a Summit football player with me as a coach: we are tough. We are playing hard. We try to play smart and smart. We take this responsibility and don’t shy away from difficult times, and she has stepped up her efforts.
After Eagle Valley equalized in the dying seconds of regulation, Daniels said he told the team nothing changed in overtime. He preached seeing the game as 0-9 and going back and defending himself with numbers. By the time they got the ball he wanted them to attack like banshees, and that’s exactly what they did.
The coach told the girls to do their best because their best was good enough for a win and it wasn’t just in the moment of the win. Tigers first-year winger Ella Snyder used her speed, skill and power to give Duffy the penalty kick change to take the 1-0 advantage.
Daniels also credited the seniors for stepping up. For the coach, the sides logo is on the back of their jersey and not the names of individual players for a reason.
We have put the team on the back, said Daniels. And if all 21 of us do our jobs as individuals, we can be successful collectively.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]