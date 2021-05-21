Is it time to relax the dress codes for teachers?

As teachers taught in makeshift classrooms during the pandemic, most were dressed at least in the bottom half. This may have seemed like a small benefit, albeit unintentionally, in an otherwise stressful time.

But will this benefit spill over into the scaling-up of face-to-face learning?

Teachers in one Missouri school district were allowed to continue to dress casually when they returned to work in person last fall.

In preparation for the school year, we knew our staff members would take on additional responsibilities, especially with the return to in-person learning, said Sarah Marriott, principal of the Boonville School District in central Missouri. We thought about what we could take away that would result in a little less stress [for teachers].

Historically, change in the sphere of K-12 education has come slowly, even on something as mundane as the dress of teachers. Then came the pandemic, and school leaders were forced to create completely new ways of operating almost overnight. This massive disruption gave school leaders the opportunity to reflect and perhaps rethink decisions on everything from practical to philosophical. The teacher’s dress code covers both.

Evolution of the dress code for teachers

The dress codes of the teachers themselves are nothing new, although the parameters around them appear to be quite different from what they were decades ago. An employee contract of Ohio Education Association , dated 1923 and intended exclusively for women, prohibited female teachers from wearing bright colors or dyeing their hair, and required them to wear at least two petticoats and dresses no larger than 2 inches above the ankles. Times have changed and, with them, the dress codes for teachers.

But surges in what teachers wear to work have continued, and although many schools and districts have relaxed dress codes for staff, some reluctant are sticking to traditional rules of dress.

In 2018, We Are Teachers compiled 14 ridiculous dress code rules for teachers that you won’t believe to be true, teachers from all over the world. No. 1 on the list? Floating shoes are prohibited.

And wearing everyday jeans in many professional offices and workplaces is still a treat on special days at many schools.



Fast forward to the pandemic.

Minimize the dress code during the pandemic

During the pandemic, I expected all educators to be dressed professionally to set an example for students, but I didn’t point this out to teachers because there were so many other variables they were dealing with. , said Otis Kitchen II, Town manager. N Country Elementary School in Tampa, Florida.

Kitchen said last August, when Town N Country returned to in-person learning, teachers had more to deal with than usual teaching students in the building and at home simultaneously to ensure health protocols were maintained. and security.

If you add the application of a dress code, it could have a negative impact on school culture, Kitchen said.

As Kitchens’ observations indicate, there is more to teacher dress codes than just choosing what to wear to work in the morning.

Peter B. Saunders, principal of the Maritime Academy Charter School in Philadelphia, was always dressed in a shirt and tie during his years as a teacher in the Philadelphia School District, although this was not mandated .

I guess I wanted to represent myself in a way that demarcates who was the student and who was the teacher, he said.

Now that Saunders is principal, he takes a pragmatic approach to the dress code for teachers.

Casual dress is the usual dress. But, he says, the school administration encourages teachers to wear comfortable shoes, even sneakers, as teachers are on their feet most of the day. And on Fridays, teachers can dress a little more, as long as they wear the school t-shirt.

There are teachers who dress casually and can manage their classrooms without worries, Saunders said.

Saunders’ openness to teacher dress extends to teacher candidates, whom he sees wearing more casual clothes in interviews than in the past.

Not all of the people I interview have a costume or a dress like they would ten years ago. But they don’t come in flip-flops, Saunders said. It would be alarming.

He recalls a human resources course he took years ago, in which he learned that most hiring managers have a strong opinion of job applicants seconds after encountering a practice that ‘he intentionally avoids. I’m not going to give up on this person because of their looks, Saunders said.

De-emphasis dress codes here to stay?

It is one thing to consider a teacher candidate wearing questionable attire; reconsidering employee dress codes is another. But for some administrators, the pandemic has proven to be the inflection point that could lead to permanent change.

It gave us the opportunity to take a step back, see where our priorities are and possibly set new standards, said Kitchen. He adds that as long as teachers do not wear provocative or offensive clothing and student performance does not suffer, he sees no need to focus on the dress code for teachers.

As for the Boonville district, which officially relaxed the dress code for teachers this year, Marriott does not report any negative reaction from students to the change.

Overall, they’re just grateful to be in school, she said.

But Marriott has yet to decide whether the dress code for teachers will remain officially relaxed beyond the current school year.

I need to think more about it, she said. Once we’ve made that decision, it’s hard to go back.