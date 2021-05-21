The sole of fashion: the impact of the pandemic on the New Orleans sneaker scene | Economic news

Connect with us

Stung by a recent breakup one week in April, D’Lane Compton decided that retail therapy was in order.

So Compton jumped in line and ordered a pair of fancy shoes. But not designer slingbacks or fancy wing tips. It was a pair of Nike Air Max 97, gray in color, that reminded Compton of the “silver bullet” design of the same type of shoe Compton wanted as a kid.

Compton touted the purchase on social media, posting pictures of the shoes on Twitter. The 97s aren’t Compton’s everyday sneakers. Priced at around $ 170, they’ll join around 40 other pairs in Compton’s closet, part of the 33-year-old growing collection of luxury sneakers.






D'Lane Compton balances an Adidas X Recouture Campus 80s sneaker on one finger in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 5, 2021


Compton is an established sneakerhead, the art term for aficionados of athletic-style footwear, most of whom are never used for athletics. In recent years, sneakers have gradually moved from the courts and runways to conference rooms and offices, as sneakerheads and other fashion-conscious people more often opt for a less formal but more comfortable look. maybe even back to the office fashion home without shoes could include a healthy dose of sneakers.

In other ways, sneakers have increasingly started to resemble their designer cousins. Not in appearance, but in price, exclusivity and status. Sneakers are big business: Estimates put the total market at tens of billions of dollars per year, driven largely by well-known brands like Nike and Addidas, but also by specific designers, such as Kanye West, whose line of Yeezy shoes is a dominant force. in industry.

The growth in the sneaker market reflects the desire of consumers to buy items that are luxury but that match their values, said Brittany Bauer, assistant professor of marketing at Loyola.






Golden Goose sneakers line up an exhibit at Rubensteins in New Orleans on Thursday, May 20, 2021


“They want a status symbol that represents them and their values,” she said. “Sneakers are a good entry point into a luxury market because they are accessible.”

Some high-end designers have jumped into the act: Valentino and Louboutin also sell sneakers. One of the hottest shoes is the Golden Goose designer sneaker, which costs $ 500 or more and can be found alongside designer bags and other items in the glitzy shops of Magazine Street.

The trail of sneakers, from casual decors to the formal, isn’t just visible on store shelves or in market research.

Julia Fluellen, a student at St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans, attended a recent ceremony wearing a red minidress and a pair of white Nike Air Force 1s.

“I feel like the style that’s going on now is to wear something super cute or dressy and make it a little more casual with the shoes on,” she said. Plus, Fluellen noted, heel wearers often take them off at balls and dances, so sneakers will allow her to have a good time and keep her feet more comfortable.






Sneakers fill D'Lane Compton's closet in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 5, 2021


She wasn’t the only one either: several of her friends were also planning to wear sneakers to the party.

“It’s super comfy for the girls, but still cute and it’s no longer weird to do it,” she says.

Over the past two decades, sneakers have gradually taken on more and more cultural cachet. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, it first took root in urban centers. And cities have developed their own distinctive sneaker scenes.

New Orleans is no different. Much of the scene here revolves around stores that have blended footwear, event planning, and attitude into a powerful retail mix. New shoes are often put online and in stores at events called “drops”. Stores use the drops to create retail events on their own, featuring music, artists, and other features not directly related to footwear.

Sneakerheads have invaded these events often, even if they didn’t come out with the coveted shoebox.

But COVID, like everything, has brought about change.

“The pandemic, I think, has brought it to an end,” said Jarrad McKay, a New Orleans artist who considers himself a sneakerhead. McKay also painted live at some sneaker drop events. “For a month or two… you couldn’t go out and buy sneakers. Online sales went crazy.”

Sneaker sales have almost always had a large online component. Apps like GOAT and StockX, as well as the Nike-owned SNKRS app, offer brands as well as resellers the ability to list shoes for sale, creating a commodity market where some shoes can be sold for three or more. four times or more.

But online sales are often handled through lotteries or raffles, and sneakerheads complain about bots and dealers, making it even harder to score shoes.

“It made things harder to come by,” McKay said.

But clients like Fluellen illustrate that sneakers aren’t just something to wear with trendy casual wear. More and more, they are pushing once-formal styles.






Kenny Rubenstein holds an armful of popular shoes at Rubensteins in New Orleans on Thursday, May 20, 2021


Kenny Rubenstein, owner of the upscale men’s clothing store Rubenstein on Canal Street, said the days of stiff dress shoes could be numbered.

“I don’t think I’ll be selling a lot of leather-soled shoes in the future,” he said. “People realized that I might as well be comfortable.”

But the change in footwear trends isn’t entirely a COVID thing, he said. Indeed, turn on any live sports show in recent years and you’ll likely see men wearing sneakers with their coats and ties.

“It went this way before COVID, but COVID has improved it,” Rubenstein said. “The speed of change has accelerated.”

In addition to sneakers, customers are looking for softer, more comfortable fabrics, Rubenstein said. This forced a change in Rubenstein’s shoe offering, but he warned that you can’t just slap a regular pair of sneakers on your feet with your suit on and call it cool.

“It’s not really about putting on the runners you wear every day,” Rubenstein said. “It’s a feel and a style.”

