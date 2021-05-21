Gigi Hadid and Baby Khai had a matching fashion moment





Gigi Hadid and her baby girl Khai are the best of friends, and the mother-daughter duo even indulge themselves every now and then in a matching fashion moment. Gigi recently shareda collection of photoslast month on Instagram, including a few previews of Khai. The photos are a mix of behind-the-scenes working photos, a few snaps from her birthday (including some of theZayn, and general moments in Gigi’s life, but the corresponding photo in question is certainly the cutest. The ninth in the series if you slip, in the photo we see Gigi holding Khai on what appears to be their farm, and both are wearing pink and purple airbrush looks, with Gigi wearing a jumpsuit and Khai rocking a mini sweatshirt version. -shirt under his pink overalls. Gigi pairs her graffiti-inspired look with a white long-sleeved top and pearl earrings, while Khai wears a pair of pastel pink ankle boots alongside her cut. Gigi’s suit isby Isabel Marant,and we think the mini-me version of Khai was probably tailor-made, adding to the cuteness. (But obviously that’s exactly what you do when you’re a supermodel mom!) Courtesy of Gigi Hadid / Instagram @gigihadid Khai isn’t even a year old, but her wardrobe is alreadyextremelyfabulous. She was inundated with gifts from Gigi’s designer buddies, and we saw a few snapshots of some of her favorite sets. To celebrate the birthday of her “Oma” Yolanda Hadid, Khai Worea a pink gingham Fendi cardigan and bubble onesie, and she has a closet full of Versace, Lanvin and even baby Dr. Martens (also to match that of mom!) Gigi is very selective about showing Khai on her Instagram. While we are often lucky enough to have cute shots, we have yet to see the baby’s face. GigiToldVoguethat she and Zayn are protecting Khai on purpose to protect her privacy. I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve done it, and I see their kids really thriving in a different way, Gigi shared. While we might not see Khai’s face in the snapshots for a long time, we’re happy to get a glimpse of those adorable match-up moments and a glimpse into Khai’s ever-growing wardrobe. Check out Gigi’s full photo dump below: Let us slip into your DMs. Subscribe to Teen vogue daily email. Do you want more Teen vogue? Check this out:







