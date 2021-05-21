Refugee-focused fashion company attracts national attention | Edina

Having a sense of style seems to come naturally to Mohamed Malim. So he took that skill and used it to create something bigger than himself, a fashion business focused on raising awareness of the humanitarian refugee crisis.
While studying business at the University of St. Thomas, Malim, a former Edina High School alumnus, realized he could combine his business skills and his passion for fashion into something that had to be. meaning to him and the community as a whole. He created Epimonia, a clothing company that puts refugees at the forefront of its mission.
And Malim knows the experience of a refugee firsthand. In the late 1990s, his family fled Somalia due to war and violence in the region and settled in a refugee camp in Kenya, where he was born. He and his family moved to the United States in 1999 when Malim was 3 years old.
I want to give back to my community, said Malim. I use my passion by selling products, clothes and to strike up a conversation about what is going on.
In St. Thomas, Malim took part in the schools’ Fowler Business Concept Challenge in late 2017. For this, he created the idea for Epimonia and ended up making it into the top 10, Malim said. It was then that he decided to turn the concept into reality.
(The competition) motivated and inspired me to pursue my dream and start the business, said Malim, who graduated from EHS in 2014.
Her uncle, Omar Munie, who is a Netherlands-based fashion designer, provided advice on starting the business, Malim said. “My uncle inspired me to start my fashion company because luckily I had someone who was a fashion designer in the family,” he said.
Malim said part of the idea for his brand was driven by his feeling that pervasive negative attitudes towards refugees made them feel unwelcome in society. The mission of fashion brand malims is to combat negative rhetoric about refugees, he said. Epimonias clothing includes orange patches and parts of life jackets worn by refugees in the Mediterranean Sea, later recovered upon arrival in Greece. Clothing with patches includes crewnecks, t-shirts and bracelets.
The idea behind this venture was to tackle the xenophobia that was rampant across the country, Malim said.
He added: The idea of using the life jackets is to create awareness of what’s going on overseas and at the same time, (using) that as a symbolic gesture.
According to the most recent data from the United Nations Refugee Agency, around 80 million people worldwide were living under forced displacement as of mid-2020. Of this total, 26.3 million were designated as refugees.
Malim employs refugees to create the clothes at his studio in northeast Minneapolis, he said. Since 2018, the company has also donated $ 45,000 to refugee causes, according to the Epimonias website.
The work of the Malims has been widely recognized. In addition to being featured in national publications, Epimonia was also featured at New York Fashion Week earlier this year.
This New York Fashion Week took place online with virtual shows, exclusive articles and discussions between fashion experts. Instead of the typical runway show, Fashion Week featured pre-recorded designer videos that were shown at certain times throughout the event, February 14-18.
Epimonia made her metaphorical New York Fashion Week stage debut on the last day of the event at 2:30 p.m. Malim said he organized a little watch party with friends for the event.
The video featured Malim and models dressed in Epimonia clothing, posing for a camera with a stack of life jackets behind them.
(It was) an incredible platform to bring visibility to the refugee crisis, he said. Having this opportunity was huge for our team and me.
But in the recent past, this kind of projector has not always been easily achievable for Malim. During the presidential election season last fall, Facebook announced a ban on certain political ads to prevent the spread of disinformation. The Epimonias ads on the social media platform were taken down, causing sales to drop dramatically, Malim said.
It’s very frustrating for me … to be categorized with groups using bogus ads for political reasons, Malim told The New York Times. Ads were reinstated earlier this year.
Because Epimonias’ business model is based on e-commerce, Malim said the pandemic hasn’t affected sales much. It has used up some of its supply of life jackets as fewer refugees have been able to come to Europe due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the company already had plenty on hand, he said.
Going forward, Malim plans to collaborate on a hat line with Minnesota United FC next month. The hats would include the fashion brands’ orange patches, Malim said. He counts this as one of his greatest accomplishments, especially having a sports team like Minnesota United on board to support refugees, he said.
Malim also hopes to work with even more outside entities, such as other fashion brands, influencers, artists and actors to raise awareness of the refugee cause. This month, Malim conducted an interview and editorial photoshoot with Kat Graham, known for her role in The Vampire Diaries.
These collaborations, and the company itself, aim to promote the brand’s mission of supporting refugees and gaining recognition for the cause, Malim said.
It’s a good conversation starter, he says. There’s a crisis going on and we need to draw attention to it.
Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent