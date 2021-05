How stylist Stella Greenspan dresses

Below, Greenspan shares where she shopped, her last purchase, and why she loves Chanel apartments. Greenspan wears a vintage bustier by Vivienne Westwood, a vintage jacket by Guy Laroche, shorts by Adidas x Wales Bonner and a bag by Chanel. Photo: Courtesy of Stella Greenspan / @ stella_greenspan What was your relationship with fashion in your youth? I always loved [fashion] so many. I went through all the magazines I could get my hands on from a young age, maybe from five years old. Around eight to ten years old [old]I created my own magazine by pasting together my favorite images, and there was also a pagego astrology figure. (Happy reading if you were Aries!) I spent a lot of time dressing in my mom’s clothes, making scarf dresses and other classics which I feel every kid does . How did you start your career? While I was touring the city for a summer crash course at Parsons, I met Beat Bolliger, who would become the first person I attended. I moved to New York to work with him. Photo: Courtesy of Stella Greenspan / @ stella_greenspan Where do you buy James Veloria. Brandon Veloria Giordano and Collin James Weber are two angels who create and nurture such a beautiful community. For all those who love and love fashion and have a lot of taste, it is a real joy to be part of their world. What are your essential pieces? Chanel shoes. I love that style. They are classic and you can mix up your style and take out the crazy people. It’s a great all-round classic staple. Photo: Courtesy of Stella Greenspan / @ stella_greenspan What was your first big fashion purchase? Comme des Garons Black Mary Janes with pink hearts. I bought them in Milan from Corso Como after attending a fashion show there. What small labels and designers do you like recently? Vaquera and puppets and puppets. Photo: Courtesy of Stella Greenspan / @ stella_greenspan What was your last purchase? A vintage Comme des Garons blazer by James Veloria. It is white and has musical notes embroidered along the sleeves. Does your personal style influence your professional style? Sometimes, but it’s also nice to create characters who feel very different or with the sensitivity of the talent. Greenspan wears an oversized cardigan by Vaquera, a black bag by Bottega Veneta, a vintage pink shirt, Old Celine leggings, Falke socks and Gucci shoes. Photo: Courtesy of Stella Greenspan / @ stella_greenspan







