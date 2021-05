Vogue Williams stuns with H&M bodycon dress for a night out

May 21, 2021 at 4:56 pm CEST



Fiona neighborhood Vogue Williams looked gorgeous in a bodycon black dress from H&M for a Thursday night dinner. See her outfit

Vogue Williams shared another of her chic outfits with her followers Thursday night, and we can’t believe this dress is from H&M! The star looked stunning in her midi cleavage, which she teamed with a pair of ankle strap heels and a cute hair scrunchie – a trend that Michelle Keegan loves too. MORE: Vogue Williams’ Epic Morning Routine Revealed Sharing a video on her story, she said, “Here’s a little taste of what I’m wearing tonight. This dress is H&M, I think it’s still on the site, it’s really cool.” She added: “These shoes, which I almost threw away a million times, I’m so glad I kept them!” Loading the player … WATCH: Vogue rocks her chic H&M dress Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Vogue’s H&M dress is available in stores anymore, but there is a mini dress in stock with the same neckline, priced at a steal of £ 12.99. INSIDE: Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, beautiful home The presenter loves to share her fashion choices with her followers, since her appearances on Steph’s Lunch Box on his Heart Radio show on Sunday mornings. We love the Vogue dress! Earlier in May, she surprised while wearing her bridal shoes on the Channel 4 show! The star shared a video on her social media while wearing the Sophie Webster ‘Wifey for Lifey’ shoes, and could be heard saying, “Wedding shoes… wahooo!” MORE: Vogue Williams just wore the dream summer dress – and wow Priced at £ 495, they are clearly an incredible investment as they can be worn over and over again with lots of fun outfits, as Vogue herself has shown. SHOP SIMILAR: Scoop Neck Mini Dress, £ 12.99, H&M BUY NOW Vogue and her husband Spencer matthews married in June 2018 in a small, intimate ceremony held in Scotland, and now share two children together, Theodore and Gigi. The star wore a classic silk Paul Costello wedding gown for the couple’s Scottish ceremony and opted for a stunning Kate Halfpenny jumpsuit for their second celebration, which was held at Westminster Nautical Base on the banks of the River Thames .







