Joliet ‘It Is Amazing’ Clothing Store Excited For Summer





JOLIET, IL Diane Harris opened her It Is Amazing clothing store in the historic Barber Building in downtown Joliet in the summer of 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has ended many retail stores in the past. year, but Harris weathered the storm.

“My hope is to do a fashion show in October,” Harris told Joliet Patch. She hopes to partner with the Historical Museum of the Joliet region for the event. The theme will be: Fall Into Fashion, she said. She also plans to organize shows. These days, Harris has a piano in front of his store at 76 North Chicago St.

What a difference a year makes. And Harris is happy to have maintained her clothing store despite the enormous challenges of the pandemic. It is one of three clothing stores that operate in downtown Joliet. The others are Sandy’s Unique at 28-30 West Clinton St. across from the library and the Amalove store at 152 N. Chicago St.

She said It Is Amazing remained closed last year amid the global pandemic from March to August. After it reopened, business was down from 2019, “but it wasn’t that big of a deal for me,” she said. “Around August it can be quite slow. We picked up on the sidewalk.” Now that things are back to normal, Harris hopes to start hosting more regular events at It Is Amazing, events that include free cartoons and live music.

It is right across from the Chicago Street Pub, one of the most popular venues in downtown Joliet. What’s new with It Is Amazing?

Harris stocked his shelves with more and more fancy socks. She has fancy socks for police, firefighters, clergy, as well as one of Joliet's neighboring businesses including Blue Taco Restaurant, Jitters Coffee House, and Audiophil's Records store at 17 East Van Buren St. "There is a vendor that I use in California," Harris told Patch. "This is how fancy socks came to be." Most people don't walk into a clothing store thinking fancy socks are the first thing they want to buy, she said. "They're almost like post articles," she said. "I like to promote them a bit because novelty socks tend to be the topic of conversation. Novelty socks are very popular." Harris also has a suggestion box at the front of his store for customers to provide feedback on what clothing and accessories It Is Amazing should be offering in the future. Most of her clothes are aimed at women, but not all of them. "We have sportswear for men," she said. "We can order costumes now and it's for men and women." At the back of his store, Harris has a shelf with several Route 66 sofa pillows. Other pillows have superhero and movie themes, including "Spider Man" and pillows with "Cars." Harris also has a clothing shelf in the middle of his store advertising a 75% discount. "We always have items on sale, always," she says. It Is Amazing also offers workout skirts, casual clothing and hats, and jewelry. "My goal is to recruit more clients per month. I want to go back to what we had around 2019 because it was my second year, and we were making our presence known in downtown Joliet. It Is Amazing was starting to make itself known. " For now, It Is Amazing is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Harris said it could open on Saturdays in the near future. The phone for It Is Amazing is 815-582-4995. Diane Harris opened It Is Amazing in the summer of 2018. She sells women's dresses, men's clothing, handbags, jewelry and accessories including novelty socks and Route 66 clothing. Patch John Ferak / Joliet

