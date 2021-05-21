Dallas designer Andre Yabin combines love and fashion to give back to the community

Amid the pandemic, designer Andre Yabin felt compelled to respond to growing social and political divisions across the world simply by using the power of love.
He created the Love Shirt Dress, a centerpiece of his fashion line YABIN, in the hope of leaving a positive emotional impact on its wearer. Adorned with whimsical heart doodles and the word love written all over it, Yabins’ desire is for the shirt to shed some light on what the world needs most.
It’s a topic of conversation, Yabin says, and combined with the love it really highlights what needed a lot of [right now].
Yabin’s mission is to put love into action, and his final step is to collaborate with the Brit Rose Shop in Dallas to wear the Love Shirt Dress. Talk to FWD> DFW and CW33, Yabin discussed donating some of the proceeds from the shirts to the Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas, an organization he says is full of integrity.
Over the past year, conversations about mental health have become more common and the center offers a variety of programs and services to those in need. And like other organizations affected by the pandemic, it suffered a significant loss of funding, which Yabin saw as a timely reason to lend a helping hand. The center also has a personal connection with Yabin. After losing a few friends to suicide last year, he wanted to find a way to help those who might be in trouble.
I thought: What better way to start the conversation than to incorporate love in motion? Yabin says of the partnership.
Yabin proudly looks back on her adventure in the fashion world, calling it a unique experience. He started his career in architecture, but after a year the Dallas office where he worked closed. Thanks to his partner, a seamstress, he found the desire to become a fashion designer. The two began creating wedding dresses and eight years later their pieces were featured in Fashion Week catwalks in New York and Paris.
About her collaboration with Brit Rose Boutique, says Yabin, we decided to come together for one purpose: to help raise awareness and raise funds for those who need hope in these times.
Follow Andre Yabin on Instagram and visit sccenter.org to find out how you can get involved. Yabins Love Dress Shirt can be purchased online and through Brit Rose Shop.
