25 elegant mother of the bride dresses





The blessed When planning the research for your wedding, consider your mother of the bride (and mother of the groom) separately from your bridesmaids and maid of honor. We’re talking about one of the most important (if not the most important) guests – and she could play a dual role as a host as well. While it is traditional for the bride to dictate her mother’s color on the wedding day, this is the occasion for your mother to look and feel amazing and love the best version of herself. Allow her to say in what tone she will feel most comfortable receiving; it is far more important that she feels beautiful and confident than to blend in precisely with your bridesmaids. Make sure that its look does not contrast in any way with the color scheme of the event and that it feels good in the decor and complements other members of your family, the bridesmaids and your dress. Ahead, 25 mother of the bride looks that feel edgy, stylish, and timely for a return to weddings later this year and into 2022. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Oscar de la Renta net-a-porter.com $ 10,825.00 Cleverly placed embroidery in vertical lines elongates a woman’s figure, making moms look taller, longer, and slimmer. 2 Tadashi shoji Lace panels and artful drapes are subtle statements, until executed in a rich shade of red. The pleating and placement of the ruffles on this sheath all help to draw attention to your smallest point: your natural waistline. 3 Giambattista Valli modaoperandi.com $ 4,110.00 For warm-weather weddings and intimate outdoor affairs, tailor your wedding – and most importantly, your mom – to the theme. Floral prints and soft colors pair well with decor that is sure to marry spring and summer flowers. 4 Alexander McQueen For a look that is as glamorous as it is chic, choose a style with transparent elements that conceal and reveal at the same time. A gossamer cape will look majestic as you walk down the aisle before marveling with the movement on the dance floor. 5 Lemon-print silk-blend off-the-shoulder gown Oscar de la Renta

modaoperandi.com $ 5,990.00 Encourage your mom to have a little fun by dressing up for your ceremony or rehearsal dinner. Opt for prints that reflect the location of your wedding and, most importantly, its personal style. 6 Lela rose modaoperandi.com $ 3,990.00 Choose a dress with a structure that keeps its shape on its own. This brocade dress is eye-catching in all the right places – from a touch of skin on the shoulder to a gathered waist. 7 Stella mccartney For the mom who doesn’t have to cinch at the waist and prefers a straight or blazer silhouette, go for a rich color, a subtle tone-on-tone print and a hint of skin – looking that stunner on one shoulder. 8 Gucci net-a-porter.com $ 8,500.00 Choose a look with a pop color rather than a head-to-toe tone to make sure your mom looks the best next to you in the photos and completes your wedding party. 9 Dolce & Gabbana When in doubt, go for a little black dress, but make it super luxe. This lace look is special and festive, with no print, bold color or dramatic sleeve in sight. ten Jenny packham net-a-porter.com $ 3,565.00 Jewel tones are an ideal palette for mothers of the bride and groom all year round. To avoid looking too vacation-inspired, choose the rich tone that best suits your event’s color scheme, whether it’s a deep emerald, sapphire, citrine, a garnet, an amythest or a softer pink topaz. 11 Virtue She’s a superhero to you and your whole family, so why not let her dress up the role. Hooded dresses and sleeves are ideal for a woman looking for a little coverage, without the weight of a full sleeve. In addition, the silhouette of this dress will be all the more spectacular as the cape goes down the aisle to reveal its figure when it moves. 12 Co net-a-porter.com $ 1,595.00 For mom with a clean and minimalist style, opt for a dress with an architectural silhouette in her favorite color. 13 Valentino Soft and sophisticated, this dress impresses with its bold tone and classic silhouette. Don’t be afraid of anything oversized – the large bow of this dress will flatter small busts and make the waist and arms appear petite in comparison. 14 Costarellos A hint of shine makes pastels like this dove gray rich and appropriate for the evening. Plus, a jacket sleeve and gathered neckline add to the romantic vibe of this silhouette. 15 Ssōne A dress with jewelry at the neckline reduces the need for a necklace or many other extras. Stick to a small but stately earring and cocktail ring, and keep the extra sparkle to a minimum. 16 Monique Lhuillier Spring and summer weddings demand soft tones, floral designs and a romantic touch. This dress has all of the above. 17 Victoria beckham Mothers of the bride often limit themselves to neutral tones like navy blue, black, and metals – but if your mom is the type to sport a bold hue, lean into her penchant for pops of color with a tone. which best suits her skin tone, your wedding party and setting. 18 Oscar de la Renta When choosing a look for a summer wedding, go for something that feels seasonally appropriate in a shade she’s used to feeling best in. Flowers on a black or dark background are no less romantic, but certainly bring the unexpected deliciously. 19 Baron If full skirts and punchy prints aren’t your mom’s staple, try a trendy clutch. Pair the dress with neutral or metallic accessories to keep the rest of the look sophisticated and simple. 20 SemSem If your mom is looking for a high neck and long sleeves without the added weight of stiff silk, go for an easy silhouette that will move with her. This dress comes with slits in the sleeves to keep it cool at an outdoor wedding this summer. 21 Zuhair Murad A satin cape over this effortlessly draped halter dress makes it even more formal. Believe us: this is how you create super bright shades for a black tie. 22 Carolina herrera Everyone knows you’re the bride, so don’t worry if your mom is wearing white or a full skirt by your side. An alabaster look – like this one with pops of black, a portrait neckline, and a floral design – will only unify your wedding and make your photos look a lot more cohesive. 23 Reem acra For the mom after a dress with a little structure, look for nods to the classic suit like stiff collars, button fronts and waist belts, for a super flattering yet formal fit. 24 Brandon maxwell Neither a daytime event nor a formal summer evening requires a maxi dress. This soft and elegant midi with an integrated cape would be just as chic associated with an evening shoe as with a maxi on the floor. 25 Valentino Consider choosing a look that can transform from ceremony to reception. The chiffon cape of this dress is sleek and sophisticated, and peels off easily to reveal a more figure-hugging metallic sheath underneath for dinner and dancing. Carrie Goldberg

