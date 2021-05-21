Five X-Men already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Since the acquisition of Fox by Disney fans, they have been furious about the potential introduction of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From snap to blip to Wandas Hex, there is no shortage of theories on how Marvel can introduce a whole new kind of heroes (and villains).

The best theories don’t involve mutants appearing just one day because of a large-scale event, if mutants are just created suddenly it betrays one of the most essential traits of being a mutant. Mutants are born, they are not just made like a super soldier, it is not a choice but a part of who they are as people.

The secret of the introduction of X Men can be found in dead Pool, where Ajax explains that in order to activate an X-Gene, the subject must go through some sort of traumatic experience. It could vary from person to person, but the base suggests that while a mass event like the snap or the hexagon could activate large amounts of mutants at a time, some mutants could also already exist in the world.

With that in mind, here are five mutants the Marvel Cinematic Universe could introduce in Phases 4 and 5 leading up to a X Men film in the same way as the first Avengers the movie came together.

Read the FULL LIST on CheckpointXP.com

For more comic book and Marvel content, check out CheckpointXP’s podcast on all things comics. The other identity.

Download and subscribe ApplePodcasts, GooglePodcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to topodcasts.

Make sure to follow CheckpointXP onTwitter,Facebook, andInstagram!