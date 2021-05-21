Fashion
Five X-Men already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Since the acquisition of Fox by Disney fans, they have been furious about the potential introduction of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From snap to blip to Wandas Hex, there is no shortage of theories on how Marvel can introduce a whole new kind of heroes (and villains).
The best theories don’t involve mutants appearing just one day because of a large-scale event, if mutants are just created suddenly it betrays one of the most essential traits of being a mutant. Mutants are born, they are not just made like a super soldier, it is not a choice but a part of who they are as people.
The secret of the introduction of X Men can be found in dead Pool, where Ajax explains that in order to activate an X-Gene, the subject must go through some sort of traumatic experience. It could vary from person to person, but the base suggests that while a mass event like the snap or the hexagon could activate large amounts of mutants at a time, some mutants could also already exist in the world.
With that in mind, here are five mutants the Marvel Cinematic Universe could introduce in Phases 4 and 5 leading up to a X Men film in the same way as the first Avengers the movie came together.
