Fashion
Black Excellence: Documentary Features Black Fashion Designers, Artists and Musicians in Harrisburg
The idea behind it was to work together to boost business amid the pandemic lockdown.
Two friends, Maisha Webb and Nicole Best, both Harrisburg-based business owners, got together last year to collaborate on a 3-minute promotional video to showcase their businesses.
Webb, owner of Mean Girl Style Boutique in Steelton, and Best, owner of iRoxy Beauty, an emporium of black artisans, jewelry makers and artists based at Fashion Empire boutique, quickly expanded the reach of the idea beyond their respective activities.
They decided to introduce black fashion designers, artists and musicians to the Capitol area.
Webb and Best brought together an ensemble of artists, models, musicians and a videographer. But instead of a short promotional video, the result was Harrisburg’s very first fashion documentary, a documentary that, as the name suggests, highlights black excellence.
This weekend, as the documentary gears up for its premiere, the guiding forces behind it reflect on the convergence of a showcase of black talent at a time when the national conversation continues to revolve around racial justice and of black empowerment.
That was one of the main reasons for that, said Best, whose iRoxy Beauty store, located in the Colonial Park Mall in Harrisburg, offers products made and crafted by black artisans. The idea for the documentary, in fact, was germinating at a time when black-owned businesses were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
It was the climate and everything that was going on in our community. There was a lot of evil going on. Lots of misplaced feelings. Sometimes the way we are portrayed and the perception that is given to it does not show us in a positive light as a race, as a people, as a culture. We are so creative and so talented.
Best and Webb have recruited Darius Davis, a Harrisburg videographer who has just launched his company, Davis Multimedia. Last June, in the midst of the lockdown, they assembled a small team of talent that showcased some of the names in booming fashion from central Pennsylvania. These included, Mean Girl Style Shop (Webbs Company), Radiantly U, Beni Models Inc., Anthony James, Tia Lynnette’s style, Gym Bullyz and Fashion rather than madness.
Webb and Best ignored the fact that fashion sense was far removed from the minds of a workforce limited to working primarily from home. In fact, the idea that so many people in the Harrisburg area spent their days in T-shirts and sweatpants helped fuel the project.
The film is definitely more than fashion, said Webb. It’s art. Fashion is an art. It’s a way of expressing yourself. People think I’m just throwing a shirt and jeans, but when you step out into the world the first thing people see is what you’re wearing. It is a way of expressing yourself and when you mix other creations, art, music … its poetry in motion.
Indeed, while working on the short promotional ad, Davis realized he had too many good things to limit it to this time constraint.
As he browsed through hours of video footage, William Penn High School graduate Davis was inspired to come up with the documentary instead, a documentary that showed the potential he knew flourished among black artists.
Black culture always seems to be showcased with so much negativity, Davis said. There are so many good things going on that never get publicized. This will give us the opportunity to see the unity of people come together, especially entrepreneurs. It’s a mix of a lot of inspiration and creativity.
The bad news: Premier Black Excellence at Soldiers Grove Park in Harrisburg is sold out. The good news: The principles behind the project examine other possible avenues of exposure, perhaps even a film festival.
Potential has always been a central guiding idea for Webb, Best and Davis.
I always feel like we’re coming for greatness, said Best. But sometimes people are beaten. You place a cap on yourself. If you remove that invisible glass ceiling, you start to bring in positive things. You start to be proud and take up space. The main thing is to show the excellence of black people and that it’s good to be yourself and to be creative, and to show that to the world. We are more than Black Lives Matter. We are more than riots and more than slavery. We are all inclusive.
