80 yearbook photos, all girls, edited by a St. Johns County High School employee

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida The Bartram Trail High School yearbook coordinator made the decision to edit 80 photos of female students that were in the school directory, the district confirmed on Friday.

Anne Irwin, a school employee, had the final say on what went on in the directory and was in charge of photo adjustments, the district said.

Irwin made his decisions based on the dress code of the district student code of conduct, according to the district. But the students said they were shocked to see the changes when they received the $ 100 yearbook on Wednesday.

I’m sure there are many different opinions as to whether or not they were [in violation of the schools dress code]a district spokesperson told News4Jax on Friday. Dress code guidelines are part of our code of conduct for students, but dress code enforcement is at the school level and differs from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

All of these photos were in the Bartram Trail HS yearbook, but only one was digitally altered because the directory coordinator believed it violated the student code of conduct. A total of 80 photos were “adjusted” in the directory, all featuring female students. # News4Jax @ wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/j1YCblxjjE – Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 21, 2021

The purpose of the modified photos seemed to be to make the students’ clothes look more modest, with changes that covered the shoulders and chests of the students.

On the Bartram Trails website, a disclaimer warns students that their photos may be changed.

In a statement to News4Jax on Thursday, the district said the schools’ previous procedure was to exclude photos of students from the yearbook that they found to be in violation of the student code of conduct and that the digital edits were a fix for s ” ensure that all students were included in the yearbook.

News4Jax searched the yearbook and found shirtless photos of male college students and other photos showing female college shoulders, but it emerged that only the portraits had been edited by Irwin.

Riley OKeefe, a first year at Bartram Trail High School, said when she got the yearbook on Wednesday she noticed something different about her photo.

There is a black box on my chest and the cardigan on the side is like out of place and it looks really awkward and I was very confused, OKeefe said.

OKeefe said she honestly believed her outfit didn’t violate the policy as she had never been approached about it and even had what she was wearing on photo day laundered by the office.

It made me a little uncomfortable that this is what they noticed when they looked at our photos, she said.

Tops and shirts should cover the entire shoulder and they should be modest and not revealing or distracting, according to the dress code of the districts. Belly or cutout dresses and cutout tops cannot be worn. Extremely short skirts are not allowed. Skirts should be no shorter than four (4) inches above the top of the knee. Revealing clothing, pajamas and lingerie are not accepted.

The directors or delegates will determine the appropriateness of the attire, the code of conduct states.

The school was also criticized in March after teenage girls said they were taken out of class and sent to the dean’s office to change clothes or be hung up. The incidents triggered an online petition created by students calling for change, which had over 4,000 signatures.

News4Jax has found that the number of recorded dress code violations for students in the St. Johns County School District has skyrocketed during the 2020-2021 school year, according to data provided by the district.

In the district, 78% of dress code violations go to female students.

News4Jax asked to interview Irwin or a representative from the school, but the district provided only written statements.