Fashion
80 yearbook photos, all girls, edited by a St. Johns County High School employee
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida The Bartram Trail High School yearbook coordinator made the decision to edit 80 photos of female students that were in the school directory, the district confirmed on Friday.
Anne Irwin, a school employee, had the final say on what went on in the directory and was in charge of photo adjustments, the district said.
MORE | St. Johns School District Offers Refunds After Photos Of Students Edited In Yearbook For Dress Code Violation
Irwin made his decisions based on the dress code of the district student code of conduct, according to the district. But the students said they were shocked to see the changes when they received the $ 100 yearbook on Wednesday.
I’m sure there are many different opinions as to whether or not they were [in violation of the schools dress code]a district spokesperson told News4Jax on Friday. Dress code guidelines are part of our code of conduct for students, but dress code enforcement is at the school level and differs from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
A d
All of these photos were in the Bartram Trail HS yearbook, but only one was digitally altered because the directory coordinator believed it violated the student code of conduct. A total of 80 photos were “adjusted” in the directory, all featuring female students. # News4Jax @ wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/j1YCblxjjE
– Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 21, 2021
The purpose of the modified photos seemed to be to make the students’ clothes look more modest, with changes that covered the shoulders and chests of the students.
On the Bartram Trails website, a disclaimer warns students that their photos may be changed.
In a statement to News4Jax on Thursday, the district said the schools’ previous procedure was to exclude photos of students from the yearbook that they found to be in violation of the student code of conduct and that the digital edits were a fix for s ” ensure that all students were included in the yearbook.
News4Jax searched the yearbook and found shirtless photos of male college students and other photos showing female college shoulders, but it emerged that only the portraits had been edited by Irwin.
Riley OKeefe, a first year at Bartram Trail High School, said when she got the yearbook on Wednesday she noticed something different about her photo.
A d
There is a black box on my chest and the cardigan on the side is like out of place and it looks really awkward and I was very confused, OKeefe said.
OKeefe said she honestly believed her outfit didn’t violate the policy as she had never been approached about it and even had what she was wearing on photo day laundered by the office.
It made me a little uncomfortable that this is what they noticed when they looked at our photos, she said.
Tops and shirts should cover the entire shoulder and they should be modest and not revealing or distracting, according to the dress code of the districts. Belly or cutout dresses and cutout tops cannot be worn. Extremely short skirts are not allowed. Skirts should be no shorter than four (4) inches above the top of the knee. Revealing clothing, pajamas and lingerie are not accepted.
A d
The directors or delegates will determine the appropriateness of the attire, the code of conduct states.
The school was also criticized in March after teenage girls said they were taken out of class and sent to the dean’s office to change clothes or be hung up. The incidents triggered an online petition created by students calling for change, which had over 4,000 signatures.
News4Jax has found that the number of recorded dress code violations for students in the St. Johns County School District has skyrocketed during the 2020-2021 school year, according to data provided by the district.
A d
In the district, 78% of dress code violations go to female students.
News4Jax asked to interview Irwin or a representative from the school, but the district provided only written statements.
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]