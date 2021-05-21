Fashion
Thorsun x Charvet Collaboration 2021 swimsuit
Welcome to The Investment, a regular column highlighting those coins – a little pricier, a lot prettier, and definitely worth the money – that we can’t help but defend for you. These are the things our editors love and respect. Peaks with a story to tell and a real reason to exist. Are you looking to put your money in the right place? Here’s how.
The Parisian Charvet blouse is in a way a national treasure in France. Widely recognized for having been the first blouse to open a store, the founder’s father had been curator of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s wardrobe in the early 19th century, and when Joseph-Christophe Charvet opened in 1838, he already had a head start in social circles. In 1965, the French government intervened to prevent the Charvet brand from being sold to an American buyer, asking its main fabric supplier Denis Colban to look for a French buyer instead. Colban quickly bought the business himself. Today, it is run by his children, Anne-Marie and Jean-Pierre Colban, two famous fervent defenders of one of the most famous brands of men’s ready-to-wear in Paris.
For George Sotelo, founder of Thorsun, a New York-based swimwear brand, Charvet was something of an early obsession. And that has led to a collaboration with the house – its first in 180 years – which is available now online, just in time for summer. “I met the Colbans around 2004 and when I was in Paris for fashion week,” he says. “I always stopped and so we became good friends. And, of course, I became a customer. Every time I went to Paris, say two or three times a year, a new Charvet shirt was my guilty pleasure. I don’t really have a lot of dress shirts, but most of them are probably Charvet.
Sotelo founded Thorsun in 2015 as a brand concerned with strong patterns and colors, and it was during one of his regular visits to the Colbans that they had the opportunity to talk about the men dressed in flamboyant fashion. Wall Street in the 1920s, who while on their Palm Beach vacation would swap their serious suits for dazzling printed swimsuits and shirts, like stepping into an alter ego. Sotelo vaguely launched the idea of a collaboration, knowing that the couple, fiercely protective of the name Charvet, had never done so. To his surprise, later that same day, they jumped on it. “They said, ‘If you’re serious, we really like what you’re doing, and we wanted to do something in that category, so we’ll do it.’ I was levitating when they told me this; I still get goosebumps talking about it now.
In the end, the reconciliation wasn’t going to be entirely easy to complete. The key would be to make the limited number of designs in a fabric suitable for the water, rather than the cottons and fine silks that Charvet is famous for. “We started the design process, and for about a year and a half it was all from selecting the prints from their archive and transferring the prints to creating new unique colourways and finding a technical fabric that ‘they would feel comfortable using it,’ says Sotelo. “Finally, I found an amazing mill in the south of France, in Lyon. They weave this fabric – they call it French polyester – which almost looks like cotton, but it dries quickly and becomes softer with wear.
Sotelo also worked with the Colbans to create stylish shorts that were slightly longer than his own Thorsun shorts, with a 7 “inseam and exquisite details like copper aglets (the metallic stuff) at the end of the drawstring. Fabric. and it’s digitally printed, so a lot of these shorts are more polished, “he says. The line comes in a number of colourways across three designs, from stylized cashmere reminiscent of old school tie prints to this print. bolder and more graphic brushstrokes.
“It was a really interesting learning experience for me,” says Sotelo. “Not only was it my first collaboration, but it was also a collaboration with a historic and iconic men’s house. I knew I had to be totally respectful of their process. So we took the slow road, but it led to a product that we were both really, really, really happy with.
Styling and prop photography by Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare
