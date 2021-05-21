Parents express anger after edits of yearbook photos at Florida high school

Bartram Trail High School, who made headlines earlier this year regarding her dress code, is once again under fire after 80 students had their yearbook photos edited without their consent.

The reason? To add more clothes.

The controversy arises as the school is already embroiled in a debate over its management of the dress code of the neighborhood, which some say is sexist and unfairly targets girls. Critics said the yearbook edition sends another damaging message to female students.

Adrian Bartlett, mother of a Bartram Trail student, said her daughter’s yearbook photo has been edited in the chest area to add more shirt coverage.

“I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think it’s a horrible message to send to these young girls going through these changes,” Bartlett said.

Plus, because the editing was done poorly, her body didn’t look natural, which led to the kids teasing her, Bartlett said. While her daughter laughs about it, Bartlett is worried.

“My daughter has been hospitalized twice this school year due to the stress and pressure of the past year, including body image issues, for which she is still seeking regular treatment,” Bartlett said in an e -mail to The Record. “And now the school has made a decision that is now drawing attention to her body in a negative way. It sends the message that our young girls should be ashamed of their naturally growing bodies.”

80 photos edited at Bartram Trail

School district spokesperson Christina Langston said the school directory coordinator Anne Irwin, who is a teacher, decided the photos did not follow the dress code and did part of the editing.

Parents disagree, saying the students were not outside the dress code.

Irwin declined to comment for this story, according to Langston.

The high school’s website says all student photos in the yearbook “may be digitally adjusted” if they don’t comply with the school district’s code of conduct.

According to Langston, “The previous procedure of Bartram Trail High Schools was to not include in the yearbook photos of students they deemed to be in violation of the student code of conduct, so the digital edits were a solution to ensure that all students were included in the yearbook.

At this point, the school is offering refunds to all parents who call about this issue. The school is receiving feedback from parents / guardians / students on improving this process for the next year. “

People have to turn in their directory for a refund, according to Langston. The photos have been published in the previous directories.

Bartlett said her daughter regularly wore the same outfit to school and was never violated. She said she would like to see consistency in the application of the dress code and that she would like to see some policies relaxed.

Other parents pointed out that a photo of male college students in swimming trunks near a swimming pool had been included in the directory without editing.

The directory team hasn’t altered any team or club photos, according to Langston.

Taryn O’Keefe has two children at Bartram Trail High School, both of whom have had their photos edited. She said her daughters did not violate the dress code with these outfits. Also, some students are teased because of the poor quality of the edit, she said.

O’Keefe, who is also pushing for a change in the district’s dress code, plans to take the photo editing issue, which she described as degrading and “just more body shame”, to the school board.

“They already face challenges with their peers… I think it stays with them for their life,” she said.

Stricter standards for girls than for boys

Lorna Bracewell, coordinator of the women’s studies program at Flagler College and an assistant professor of political science, said it was one of many controversies over school dress codes and gender disparities in schools across the country. country.

In addition to more gender-neutral guidelines, the St. Johns County School District breaks these standards down into its dress code:

Boys:

Boys’ pants / trousers must be worn at the waist. No boxer shorts or underwear should be visible.

Mustaches and beards should be neatly trimmed.

Revealing clothing and pajamas are not acceptable.

Girls:

Tops and shirts should cover the entire shoulder and they should be modest and not revealing or distracting.

Belly or cutout dresses and cutout tops cannot be worn.

Extremely short skirts are not allowed.

Skirts should be no shorter than 4 inches above the top of the knee.

Revealing clothing, pajamas and lingerie are not accepted. Underwear should not be exposed.

Curlers and excessive make-up are not allowed.

Girls’ pants / trousers must be worn at the waist. No underwear can be exposed.

Some parents and students are calling the policy sexist to prohibit its formulation and enforcement, as more than 80 percent of violations in the past three years have been reported to female students, according to data provided by district officials.

A March 26 full-scale inspection of student gowns at Bartram Trail High School resulted in 31 students being cited for questions such as the length of their skirts or their tummy exposed. All of the violations involved female students.

Bracewell said that using language such as “distracting” in the dress code sends a message to young girls that there is something inappropriate or inconvenient in their bodies and that they need to make up for it. ‘one way or another.

“It’s a bad message. It’s a message that hurts the self-esteem of young people,” she said.

Bracewell said she thinks the directory issue reinforces that message.

Across the country, “it is a long established practice to monitor women’s bodies and respond to women’s bodies when presented in public with a kind of anxiety and worry,” he said. she declared.

Bracewell suggested dress guidelines for students that would apply equally to all genders. Additionally, she said she believes existing policies exclude non-conforming and transgender students.

School should be a place where children feel welcome. Reflecting the different ways that dress code policies are enforced will lead to more inclusive schools that feel more welcoming to students, Bracewell said.

A call to responsibility

Stephanie Fabre had a busy Friday, including speaking with a representative of a national media about the directory controversy, she said.

A photo of Fabre’s daughter has been edited to cover more of her breasts, and now Fabre is one of the parents looking for a change.

“Whether it was intentional or not or not, it happened, so we’re just going to see how it happens and how to prevent it from happening again,” she said.

She said she went to see the vice-principal of the school with her daughter and was told that the shirt in which she was pictured followed the dress code rules, she said.

Fabre said she still had a number of questions about the photo editing.

“Which adult approved of this?” Asked Fabre. “How is that? Why are they allowed to make judgments about cleavage or no cleavage? And if they are allowed to use Photoshop, why don’t you teach them the proper skills? in photoshopping, and why did this teacher approve this post? “

Langston said the photos were digitally altered under Irwin’s direction.

Fabre said she was told she could get a refund if the directory was returned and nothing was written there. She said it was unrealistic to think that the students haven’t already had their yearbooks signed.

But the bigger issue is what led to the edit in the first place. She said she didn’t want to lay the blame, but instead wanted the school to apologize and reissue the yearbooks.

“They took a non-situation and made it into a situation.… They made these girls feel humiliated,” she said.

Journalist Colleen Jones contributed to this report.