Amazon’s Memorial Day clothing offerings started early this year





Without doubt, the best time of the year is upon us: summer. Over the next few months, we’ll replace sturdy coats with tank tops, chunky snow boots for lightweight sandals, and we’ll forgo any other clothing that allows us to take in vitamin D. The sunny season kicks off n is other than Memorial Day. weekend. While the three-day weekend is a bit far away, some retailers are already launching their holiday sales, one of those places being Amazon. After quickly browsing the website, we found that the online store had lowered its prices on tons of essential clothes for the hot days ahead. Think designer swimwear up to 30% off, leather mules that will feel as good as they look, and tons of discounted workout shorts are up for grabs. So whether you’ve delayed renovating your summer wardrobe or just want an excuse to buy another pair of cheap running shoes, now’s a great time to shop. From lightweight shirts to live with for the summers to come, to wristwatches designed for any vacation, we’ve combed through the thousands of items on sale to come up with this list of our top picks below. Here, the 20 best Memorial Day clothing deals you can buy on Amazon today.

Calvin Klein Cotton T-Shirts 3 Pack A classic white t-shirt is always practical to have on hand. This three-pack has you covered for all of your summer adventures. Lacoste color-block swim trunks Make a statement at the pool or the beach this summer with this vintage-inspired, vintage-colored swimsuit. They hit mid-thigh, so get ready for some serious tan lines. Pack of 3 Calvin Klein boxer briefs Adidas Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu Running Shoe Since 2014, Pharrell Williams and Adidas have been knocking out stellar kicks one after the other, and these are no exception. The neon yellow tongue detail adds just the right amount of color to your usual white sneakers, perfect for months to come. New Balance Accelerate 5 “Short You can never have too many athletic shorts. Beat the heat with ultralight running shorts that won’t stop you from reaching those new PRs. Sandal Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Summer is coming, so now is the perfect time to score a new pair of stylish sandals. Take on the great outdoors with these comfortable non-slip soles that will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers The lighter the material, the better in summer. These running sneakers are made of a breathable mesh material that increases airflow and doesn’t drag you down. Men’s plain nylon swimming trunks Nautica

amazon.com $ 27.38 I'm not saying this classic red swimsuit wouldn't look amazing on July 4th, but I'm not do not say that either. Warning: these tend to be a bit small, so we recommend that you size them. Ray-Ban aviator metal sunglasses Classic aviator style gets a modern twist with a curved bottom design. This is considered to be one of the most universally flattering sunglasses for every man's face shape. US Polo Assn. Classic polo shirt The relaxed style of this iconic polo shirt makes it ideal for any outdoor gatherings you'll attend this season, and the navy hue will fade easily in the colder months. Timex Expedition Scout watch with nylon strap Big plans this year or not, you need a watch that can hold up. Designed for the outdoors, this is one of the best Timex watches that is water resistant, turns on and is held by a fabric strap that is not afraid of getting dirty. Dickies Heavyweight Short Sleeve T-Shirt Fold this Dickies tee just about anywhere this summer for effortless cool style. Ubuntu Life Lamu Mule Handcrafted in Maai Mahiu, Kenya from genuine Kenyan leather, the Lamu mules from Ubuntu Life are as comfortable as they are stylish. They are often branded, but you can currently buy a pair for 20% off which is a good deal for these quality sandals. Levi's 505 Regular-Fit Men's Shorts It's everything you love about your pair of 505 Levi's, but in shorts. With more space in the seat and thigh, you are assured of a comfortable fit. Under Armor Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt The Under Armor Tech 2.0 T-Shirt has received over 40,000 reviews on Amazon and tons of happy customers say it's an everyday favorite. If you are not in the gray, it is available in over 50 other different colors. Persol 714 Aviator Polarized Sunglasses amazon.com $ 360.00 $ 158.58 (56% off) In the 60s, Persol introduced the 714, a foldable version of its classic 649 model, and they are still so stylish for the modern man today. Cubavera embroidered shirt If you are hesitant to jump into the glory of the Hawaiian shirt, a Cubavera button is the best alternative. Its timeless silhouette with subtle ribbed details is suitable for any occasion in warm weather. Vintage Lucky Brand 363 Straight Leg Jeans Straight jeans will give you the relaxed look you are looking for while providing structure, thanks to the slightly tapered ankle. London Fog Zip Front Golf Jacket for Men As much as we love our denim jackets, summer calls for a lightweight option. This zip-up coat from London Fog will make you feel like you're wearing nothing, but will still keep you warm enough for those chilly summer nights. Classic Chino Deck Men Hitting just above the knee, these 8.5 "inseam shorts are the perfect length for any summer activity. Pair with a linen button down or favorite tee.

