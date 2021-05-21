The best AAPI fashion brands to know

Even though May is almost over, when you shop at the fashion retailers and brands on this list, you will also be supporting the AAPI community. With the increase in the incidence of violence against AAPI individuals across generations and the introduction of legislative action against hate crimes, this month of May is a little different from the previous ones.

Although the month dedicates a small portion of the year in which the AAPI community is officially celebrated, there are many other ways to support the community during the rest of the year. In particular, you can support the community and your wardrobe by shopping from brands and retailers founded and owned by AAPI. Read on to learn more about some of the exceptional people and brands that are a part of the AAPI community that you won’t want to overlook. You’ll find a variety of brands on this list, from Forbes Under 30 alumni to enduring, celebrity-endorsed brands such as Senreve and Kim shui.

The sustainable footwear brand

Julie Kuo, Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, co-founded the shoe brand AVRE with her sister Connie Kuo in 2019. The sisters developed an innovative manufacturing process to produce shoes made from recycled materials. AVRE shoes are made from recycled PET plastic from 8-10 recycled water bottles.

The celebrity endorsed handbag brand

Celebrity favorite handbag brand Senreve is owned and founded by Coral Chung. Chung launched Senreve in 2016, striving to build a luxury brand and develop products for the modern professional woman.

Recall of year 2000 accessories

If you didn’t already know Y2K fashion is back (thanks Gen Z!). Clare Ngai-Howard founded the colorful brand offering resin rings, charm bracelets and more.

A Brooklyn-based silk store

Although Christina Tungs SVNR is all about colorful and globally influenced jewelry, there is a silk section with silk scarves, strappy dresses, shorts and more. The silk models are 100% silk and are hand dyed in Brooklyn.

The affordable luxury brand

Designer clothing and accessories brand 3.1 Phillip Lim was founded by Phillip Lim and Wen Zhuo in 2005. The co-founders built the brand around cool and chic wardrobe pieces.

The brand of vegan leather handbags

Husband and wife duo Stephanie Li and Yang Pei founded JW PEI. The brand was inspired by the idea that fashion should be accessible, effortless and stimulating. This inspiration is reflected in the brand’s sustainability efforts, including the use of recycled plastic and minimalist design.

The brand of handcrafted jewelry

The jewelry brand AMYO was founded by Gina Nam who leads an all-female team that makes the jewelry by hand.

The brand everyone will want to collaborate with

The fashion brand’s opening ceremony was founded in 2002 by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim. The brand is hosting collaborations with other brands, and currently you can buy opening ceremony collaborations with Vans and Reebok.

The recycled gold jewelry brand

Kinn was founded by Jennie Yoon, who founded the fine jewelry company in 2017. The pieces are crafted from solid 14k recycled gold and are inspired by the personal stories of the founders’ ancestors.

The Bodycon Dress Designer You Probably Seen on Instagram

Since her induction as a member of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2019, former Kim Shui has continued to create cutting-edge pieces that invoke traditional Chinese prints and motifs. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Cardi B have worn Shuis designs.

The brand your grandma could be a muse for

Another former Forbes 30 Under 30 student, designer Sandy Liang launched her brand in 2013. Fun fact: Liang was inspired by the grandmothers of Chinatown, and her own grandmother once modeled one of the coats. on the designers website.

The jewelry brand that gives heirloom pieces bang for the buck

Founded by designer Wing Yau, jewelry brand WWAKE is proud to be owned by an Asian woman and run by a 92% female team. Her in-house studio employs 100% bench jewelers identified by women.

The brand transcending gender norms

Artistic Director Jackie Yangs JACQ is truly a reflection of the designer. You’ll find simple, functional designs that transcend gender, age and race standards, made in a sustainable manner and in many cases from recycled fabrics.

The avant-garde fashion brand

First-generation Chinese-American fashion designer Anna Sui hails from Detroit and has been a design icon for decades, establishing her eponymous brand in 1981. In the 1990s, Sui was part of a generation of designers who moved away from ’80s power dressing and gravitated towards relaxed styles alongside designers like Marc Jacobs and Isaac Mizrahi.

The iconic wedding dress designer

Vera Wang has crafted wedding dresses for a number of celebrities and public figures since she opened her design studio. Today you will find other fashion and home items beyond the classics, but Shell will always be an icon in the world of designer wedding dresses.