How should I dress for work now?

I’m a doctor, and now that Covid has improved, I’m ready to come out of my scrubs. But what to wear under my white coat? Costumes or anything bulky don’t work, but the crazy fashion that some experts tout as the next step doesn’t work either. What to wear when I return to work? Catherine, New York State

This is the general dilemma we all face, after a year of working from home in Zoom leggings and shirts, or outside the PPE bubble The other night I was actually doing having dinner with friends at a restaurant, and I spent about 30 minutes just looking in my closet like it was foreign territory, trying to remember what I was wearing.

After all, we have been fundamentally changed by the pandemic. Likewise, our clothes have to change. We can’t pretend last year didn’t happen, or dress like last year didn’t. What leaves us where?

As you note, there are a growing number of specialists uniting around the idea that we will soon be in a redux of the roaring twenties with its go-go dressing ethic. (You can understand it: This decade also emerged from a pandemic.) But the 21st century flapper isn’t exactly fit for the office.

Especially for doctors, who have been on the front lines and for whom trust is an integral part of the public conversation. Like anyone whose job it is to convince others that they can feel confident and secure in your judgment, dress plays an important role when it comes to subliminal messages.