Fashion
21 best men’s sandals in 2021: sandals, slides & clogs to ignite all your summer looks
When the summer is hotter, the best sandals for men let you embrace the heat with open arms. Or, uh, open uptoes, anyway. But what separates the best men’s sandals from the sloppy slopp-ons that your pops used to fall apart? It’s about finding that perfect balance between form and function. You want a pair of sandals with lots of arch support and cushioning, but they also need to stand out for all the right reasons. Whether dressed and crafted in high-quality leather or outdoors with a practical rubber sole, the best men’s sandals should be versatile enough to take you from the beach to the bar and never feel like you belong. If you’re looking to release your toes in style this summer, these 21 sandals, slides, clogs, and (gasp!) Flip flops are the best place to start.
The best overall sandals
Did you expect something else? Birkenstock has reigned at the top of the sandal world for over two centuries for a reason: a perfect blend of comfort, quality and style. Their sandals are handcrafted in Germany using premium leathers and suede on a cork cushioned sole that hugs your feet over time. They fit into any style, whether you’re a version of normcore, an outdoor enthusiast, a high fashion snob, or a hypebeast. The Arizona is Birks’ most iconic model, and whether it’s your first or your 45th, it’s high time to slip into a new pair for the summer.
The most economical sandals (that look expensive!)
Breezy, dressy, ready to pair with stylish shades and some sort of frozen booze, these huarache-style sandals from Deer Stags seem more expensive than they actually are. This is mainly thanks to the finely woven uppers, which happen to be made from genuine leather at such a low price. Wear them as you would a killer pair of moccasins: with shorts, with jeans, damn it, maybe even with a suit.
The best indoor and outdoor sandals
Love the look and feel of your leather Birks, but can’t get them wet? Here’s your solution: Arizona’s classic silhouette molded from waterproof, washable and ultralight EVA (i.e. the same material as Crocs). They’re affordable, durable, and perfect whether you’re lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach.
The best sandals out of the office
If you can’t book a one-way trip to the Mediterranean, these espadrille-inspired sandals might be the best thing to do. From the jute outsoles to the crisscross suede straps, everything is garish to pair with wide leg linen pants or the shorter swimwear while strolling along a serene, secluded beach.
The best waterproof sandals
When you’ve squashed a massive workout and you’re ready to take a shower, these OOFOS heavenly cushioned sandals will treat your dogs the right way. Depending on your general feelings about the Yeezy Slides, you might also be inclined to rock these bulbous beasts in public. They will do wonders whatever body of water you choose to relax on.
The best trail-ready sandals
Fill up your Nalgene and prepare this trail mix, because the legendary Chacos Z / 1 sandals are ready for a hike. They look great, sure, but the real draw here is the 4×4-level ruggedness: the lugged soles are designed to handle all kinds of rough terrain, while the adjustable straps will keep them secure, whether you’re climbing a steep trail. or wade through a stream. Or, if your hike idea is a trip to the grocery store or a trip to a park with the pals, slip them on with vibrant socks, flowy pants, and a hoodie for maximum atmosphere.
The best closed-toe sandals
Throw a huarache, desert boot, and mule in a blender, and you’ve got these sophisticated beauties. Handcrafted by Indian artisans using supple water buffalo leather and incredibly plush goatskin, they will hug your feet for an even more comfortable fit on the go. Add the cloud-shaped crepe soles to the mix, and these just might be the most comfortable sandals on the list. They’ll bring a touch of worldliness to anything you wear, from a breezy camp shirt and shorts to a pique polo shirt and crisp pants.
The best dress leather sandals
If there is a “formal sandal,” you look at it. lvaro makes his artful sandals from fine leather in his Florence workshop, and the tastefully clean designs feel perfect for all kinds of bespoke clothing.
The best sandals for flip flop lovers
We’re known fans of Hoka One One’s cloud-like recovery slides, but the “ tween-the-toe ” version is just as powerful. If you just can’t give up your rocking habit, take these smooth-driving convertibles for a ride.
12 more sandals we love
