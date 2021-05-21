21 best men’s sandals in 2021: sandals, slides & clogs to ignite all your summer looks

When the summer is hotter, the best sandals for men let you embrace the heat with open arms. Or, uh, open uptoes, anyway. But what separates the best men’s sandals from the sloppy slopp-ons that your pops used to fall apart? It’s about finding that perfect balance between form and function. You want a pair of sandals with lots of arch support and cushioning, but they also need to stand out for all the right reasons. Whether dressed and crafted in high-quality leather or outdoors with a practical rubber sole, the best men’s sandals should be versatile enough to take you from the beach to the bar and never feel like you belong. If you’re looking to release your toes in style this summer, these 21 sandals, slides, clogs, and (gasp!) Flip flops are the best place to start.

The best overall sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Insole Leather Sandals

Did you expect something else? Birkenstock has reigned at the top of the sandal world for over two centuries for a reason: a perfect blend of comfort, quality and style. Their sandals are handcrafted in Germany using premium leathers and suede on a cork cushioned sole that hugs your feet over time. They fit into any style, whether you’re a version of normcore, an outdoor enthusiast, a high fashion snob, or a hypebeast. The Arizona is Birks’ most iconic model, and whether it’s your first or your 45th, it’s high time to slip into a new pair for the summer.

The most economical sandals (that look expensive!)

Deer Stags Bamboo2 Huarache Sandal

Breezy, dressy, ready to pair with stylish shades and some sort of frozen booze, these huarache-style sandals from Deer Stags seem more expensive than they actually are. This is mainly thanks to the finely woven uppers, which happen to be made from genuine leather at such a low price. Wear them as you would a killer pair of moccasins: with shorts, with jeans, damn it, maybe even with a suit.

The best indoor and outdoor sandals

Sandal Birkenstock Arizona EVA

Love the look and feel of your leather Birks, but can’t get them wet? Here’s your solution: Arizona’s classic silhouette molded from waterproof, washable and ultralight EVA (i.e. the same material as Crocs). They’re affordable, durable, and perfect whether you’re lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach.

The best sandals out of the office

If you can’t book a one-way trip to the Mediterranean, these espadrille-inspired sandals might be the best thing to do. From the jute outsoles to the crisscross suede straps, everything is garish to pair with wide leg linen pants or the shorter swimwear while strolling along a serene, secluded beach.

The best waterproof sandals

OOFOS OOahh Recovery Slide

When you’ve squashed a massive workout and you’re ready to take a shower, these OOFOS heavenly cushioned sandals will treat your dogs the right way. Depending on your general feelings about the Yeezy Slides, you might also be inclined to rock these bulbous beasts in public. They will do wonders whatever body of water you choose to relax on.

The best trail-ready sandals

Fill up your Nalgene and prepare this trail mix, because the legendary Chacos Z / 1 sandals are ready for a hike. They look great, sure, but the real draw here is the 4×4-level ruggedness: the lugged soles are designed to handle all kinds of rough terrain, while the adjustable straps will keep them secure, whether you’re climbing a steep trail. or wade through a stream. Or, if your hike idea is a trip to the grocery store or a trip to a park with the pals, slip them on with vibrant socks, flowy pants, and a hoodie for maximum atmosphere.

The best closed-toe sandals

Throw a huarache, desert boot, and mule in a blender, and you’ve got these sophisticated beauties. Handcrafted by Indian artisans using supple water buffalo leather and incredibly plush goatskin, they will hug your feet for an even more comfortable fit on the go. Add the cloud-shaped crepe soles to the mix, and these just might be the most comfortable sandals on the list. They’ll bring a touch of worldliness to anything you wear, from a breezy camp shirt and shorts to a pique polo shirt and crisp pants.

The best dress leather sandals

lvaro “Alberto” leather sandals

If there is a “formal sandal,” you look at it. lvaro makes his artful sandals from fine leather in his Florence workshop, and the tastefully clean designs feel perfect for all kinds of bespoke clothing.

The best sandals for flip flop lovers

Hoka One One Ora recovery flip flops

We’re known fans of Hoka One One’s cloud-like recovery slides, but the “ tween-the-toe ” version is just as powerful. If you just can’t give up your rocking habit, take these smooth-driving convertibles for a ride.

12 more sandals we love

Boston Birkenstock Soft Sole Clog Another Birkenstock classic that’s worth your time and money: the Boston clog, which amplifies just about any fit with a bit of crisp hippie credibility, and makes all your coolest socks even cooler.

Adidas Adilette shower slide Perfect as shower slippers, beach sandals or for general recreation.

Teva M Hurricane XLT2 Sport Sandal This is pastel colorblocking for us.

Huarache Yuketen “Alejandro” sandal Traditional huarache in braided leather on the top, Vibram sole as thick as oats.

Marsll Cornice Sandals Go dark with these edgy sandals.

4SDesigns clog sandals in python Slip away.

Keen Uneek Slides It turns out webbed feet aren’t such a bad thing.

Crocs Classic Realtree Clog If you’re looking to get on the Crocs-are-cool-now train, you might as well go all the way: those slightly wacky Realtree joints are the best place to start.

Freedom Moses two-band slides These unisex double strap slides are available in a strip of colors and patterns to match the mood you are giving off whether you are relaxing or exuberant.

Hereu Salva two-part buckle suede sandals Like a pair of Mary Janes with integrated air conditioning.