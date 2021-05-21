Colorado hosts work clothing drive to help unemployed people find jobs





DENVER (KDVR) – The State of Colorado, with the help of a few local charities, is helping the Coloradans get back to work with a professional clothing drive at the State Capitol. Thousands of Coloradians have lost their jobs due to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the state wants to help these people get back on their feet and return to work. And it all starts with watching the part. “We will help people who are looking for work, who are unemployed and who cannot afford the clothes they need for these interviews right now,” said Lloyd Lewis, CEO of ‘ARC Thrift Stores. Colorados unemployment rate stable in April even with 8,900 jobs added

On the west side of the State Capitol – the Governor’s Office, the Colorado State Treasurer’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol collected lightly worn work clothes so people could dress for succeed. They’re looking for black blazers for women, white shirts, they are looking for white shirts for men, suits, you know first impressions make a big difference, ”Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young said. The professional clothing drive was led by thrift stores ARC, Dress for Success and trained auditors who help veterans and their families. “Being part of this campaign is very important to us. We try to be part of the community, and collecting clothes for people who are trying to get back into the workforce is very important, said Maggie Scivicque, Arc Thrift Store. It will be a long road to recovery, but one that has to start somewhere.



