What you need to know, exclusive details – WWD

Kardashian Kloset goes brick and mortar.

Resale site Kardashian-Jenner is opening its first store in Las Vegas at the new Resort World hotel on the Strip. The location will open on June 24, the same date as the hotel opens.

“Las Vegas is an international destination,” said Cynthia Bussey, co-owner of the site and cousin of Kris Jenner. “And it will allow our customers and fans around the world to experience Kardashian Kloset in person.”

The location will feature clothing and accessories from the Kardashian-Jenner family closets already available on the e-commerce site, with new pieces added every week. The Kardashian-Jenner family are also planning to expand their offerings beyond fashion once the store opens.

Kardashian Kloset launched in October 2019 and quickly gained a loyal following, spurring a trend on YouTube of influencers posting unbox videos with their Kardashian Kloset features and showcasing side-by-side photos of themselves with the member. of the Kardashian-Jenner family wearing the same. see.

Since its launch, Kardashian Kloset has had a loyal customer rate of 40.3% and has sold nearly 9,000 pieces. The site’s success can be attributed to the Kardashian-Jenner family and their influence on social media. According to the company, a Kylie Jenner Instagram Story post last month about Kardashian Kloset drove more than 250,000 people to the site and increased sales by 400% over the weekend.

“Everyone is obsessed with the Kardashians in one way or another,” Bussey said. “With what they do, with what they wear, where they go and they follow them. I think it’s the success of [Kardashian Kloset] because there is an obsession there.

Kardashian Kloset is divided into “collections” of each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The site was first launched with three collections from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and now features All Sisters and All Sections collections for kids and men, from a range of brands. of creators.

The e-commerce site is run by Bussey and the Kardashian-Jenner family, which offers parts they no longer want to keep and others that have been requested by customers.

“Kris always said she would wear something [“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”] and people see it and i get a lot of emails, “can you let me know when Kris Diane von Furstenberg’s green dress with the bangs she wore in Saint-Tropez with Dee Hilfiger is up?” “We get a lot of requests.”

Bussey also said the family try to make sure they don’t post anything about Kardashian Kloset that was offered to her, but that sometimes pieces “slipped through the cracks” as a mistake.

In June 2020, designer Christian Cowan called the Kardashian-Jenner family for posting one of his dresses on the e-commerce site – in the Khloé Kardashian collection – for $ 1,300 which he claimed was a runway sample. The dress was later removed from the website.

Prices on Kardashian Kloset go as low as $ 25 for athleisure offerings, like the New York Mets branded track shorts in the Kim Kardashian collection, and as high as $ 55,000 for a rare Hermès Birkin bag from the collection of Kylie Jenner. While each member of the Kardashian-Jenner and Bussey family donates to a range of charities, the Kardashian Kloset site does not have a charitable component.

This is the family’s first showcase for Kardashian Kloset, but it’s not their first brick-and-mortar adventure. The Kardashian sisters ran their Dash fashion store in the early days of the Aughts, which was featured regularly on their reality show. The brand had locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Southhampton, New York, but all have since been closed.

Kylie Jenner has also entered retail with her brand Kylie Cosmetics, hosting pop-up stores in LA, New York and San Francisco in recent years.

More details on the Kardashian Kloset Las Vegas store are expected to be revealed closer to the opening date on the e-commerce site.

