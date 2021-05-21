An economic indicator adapted to the pandemic: dress shoes





In recessions and economic recoveries, we often look to metrics that tell us about the mindset of consumers. Here is one perfectly suited to the pandemic recovery: dress shoes. Several shoe companies reported profits this week, including Shoe Carnival. The shoe store chain said dress shoe sales were up triple digits from this period in 2020. They are still down from 2019, but its progress. It is an unexpected sign of optimism, economic and otherwise. Rick Lee, owner of a shoe store in New York City, Soula, said dress shoes are one of those things people have all but stopped buying during the pandemic. “This activity over the past year has been mostly underwater,” Lee said. Over the past month, however, he has suddenly sold heels, ballet flats and moccasins for customers to wear for weddings and bat mitzvahs. “So I think that sounds like a good indicator, you know, that the economy is slowly coming back to where it was before,” Lee said. Here’s the thing about dress shoes: you don’t really wear them around the house. They are meant to be seen by other people. And so they could be a sign of How? ‘Or’ What the economy will recover, said Tiffany Hogan of the Kantar consultancy. “Maybe it’s more of an indicator that, you know, life is coming back to a certain level of normalcy,” Hogan said. That people buy dress shoes to wear when organizing and attending events, for example. Shoe Carnival has been tracking this on a granular level. Cliff Sifford, its chief executive, said the company has seen a surge in sales of what it calls social dress shoes. “It would be all evening shoes, anything with glitter or glamor. Then you have pumps and open sandals, ”Sifford said. So shoes for celebrations. Like any good indicator, we can track dress shoes over time. And in a few months, sales of the most suitable styles for the office could tell us something else: how many people are coming back and if they feel the need to dress more.

