Men’s engagement rings are becoming the hottest new jewelry trend Sharing bling is now the thing

WWhen it comes to engagement rings, why should women have all the bling? A new trend is emerging as men celebrate their role in an upcoming wedding: put a (sparkling) ring on it.

Since 1886, Tiffany and company. introduced diamond engagement rings for women. But now, for the first time in 135 years, the legendary jeweler offers a mens diamond engagement rings collection some call them ‘management rings’ because it taps into a new market for high-end jewelry amid changes in attitude regarding emphasizing public commitment to each other and notions of equality .

The retailer, which now belongs to the French luxury conglomerate LVMH, recently launched their very first engagement ring for men, with a selection comprising a single round brilliant or emerald cut diamond measuring up to five carats set in a platinum or titanium setting. Prices for Tiffany jewelry, which resembles a man’s signet ring, range from $ 15,600 to $ 278,500.

Tiffany & Co. introduced a new collection of diamond engagement rings for men. (Photo courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

The new collection of rings for men, named after the founder of the company, Charles Lewis Tiffany, pays homage to jewelers’ long-standing legacy of love and inclusion, paving the way for new traditions to celebrate our unique love stories and honor our dearest commitments to one another ” , notes the company in a press release.

Texas is a major market for the new collection, with a large Love & Engagement section including the Tiffany True bridal collection and the Charles Tiffany Setting collection in Legacy West’s new Tiffany store, which opens in Plano on June 19. in the Galleria and Woodlands Tiffany stores, in Dallas at the NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas, and in Fort Worth at the Clearfork stores.

While Tiffany is the first major jeweler to offer a collection of engagement rings for men, jewelers in Houston Zadok Jewelers, Tenenbaum Jewelers, Deutsch Jewelryand Master Jeweler Valobra create bespoke engagement rings according to a client’s wishes. Tenenbaum Jewelers is also currently designing a men’s six-karat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring inspired by a ring owned by President and CEO Tony Bradfield. It sells for $ 98,800.

Bradfield notes that a growing number of men are looking for diamond jewelry with a bold, strong design as they redefine what masculinity looks like right now.

“Many couples now see an engagement ring as a symbol of their mutual commitment, and men want to be a part of that excitement,” Bradfield says PaperCity. “As marriage has become more equal, more and more women are making the proposal. And because we’ve always had a wide selection of men’s rings as well as personalized design services, Tenenbaum has also been a destination for same-sex couples for many years.

High-end jewelers such as Bulgarian, Cartierand The Bears have also recently fashioned men’s collections with more bling that can be used as engagement rings and wedding rings.

Mens Engagement Rings Take Off

In recent years, searches for men’s engagement rings have exploded by more than 66%, according to a report by the global fashion research platform Lyst. Same-sex male couples are credited with part of the rise, but some famous straight men, such as Ed Sheeran and Michael Bubl, have been prominently photographed wearing an engagement ring.

When Sheeran sported a ring ahead of his marriage to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn two years ago, onlookers assumed they had secretly married earlier. But Sherran explained, “I’m not married. I also wear an engagement ring. I feel like, you know, you both should.

The ring was created by Seaborn.

Over a decade ago Bubl flashed her engagement ring on tour, telling fans that men’s engagement rings are a tradition in Argentina, the home country of then-fiancé Luisana Lopilato. (The couple got married in 2011.)

Singer Michael Bubl was ahead of the trend, wearing an engagement ring in 2010, as he said it was common to do so in Argentina, where his wife is from. (Courtesy photo)

According to The newlyweds magazine, engagement rings first appeared in ancient Rome to signify a business contract or to affirm mutual love and obedience at a time when a woman was considered the property of a man. They were officially sanctioned by Pope Nicholas in AD 850.

Now, of course, in our more egalitarian times, engagement rings can symbolize mutual respect and commitment.

While the trend is just starting to take hold in Houston, wedding planner Deborah Elias, president of Elias Events, says it’s something she’s been noticing, especially from her gay clients, for a while.

Since men don’t get a lot of jewelry options other than watches and cufflinks, ”Elias says. “It really allows them to customize their rings to suit their personalities and their lifestyle.”