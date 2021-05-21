Halston: the truth, the scandal and the fashion behind the Netflix hit





You are as good as the people you dress, said Halston, who has dressed Jackie O, Liza Minelli, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall and Gene Tierney. Surrounded by controversy, honored several times during his career, the designer is currently receiving the most golden honor of all: his own Netflix docudrama. But how true is what we see on TV and is the halterneck making a comeback? Here is the bottom to the bottom. Roy Halston Frowick has been hailed as America’s greatest fashion designer, a distinction he surely would never have achieved had he named his label Roy. He began making hats (his first notable fan was Jackie Kennedy) before embarking on ready-to-wear, tailoring, perfume and, in 1972, a collaboration with JC Penney that would eventually prove the downfall of labels and see him lose the rights to his own name. Charismatic and kind but also cruel and unemotional, Halston died in 1990 at the age of 57. In the Netflix drama, he’s played by Ewan McGregor – quite convincingly, once you stop expecting Francis Begbie to burst into the room and see everyone. McGregors’ performance is cleverly underestimated and attracts the loyalty and sensibility of designers as much as his predilections for hiring boys and cocaine. Which brings us to Victor Hugo, the Venezuelan rental company Netflix describes as Halstons, a true love. In RL, they were in a relationship for 12 years, his fictitious name seemingly a pun on his enormous physical endowment. It is true that Victor keeps banging on his big cock, an appendage from which he extrapolates a vast degree of law. These days, the manipulative behavior of the Victors was referred to as coercive control, but that was in the seventies, so it wasn’t. Instead, he dominated the whole town in tight pants, intimidating Halstons staff and demanding recognition as a Halstons partner. Every successful fashion designer has a sticky asshole of questionable intent, and Netflix’s portrayal of Halstons is perfect. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6511%"/> AP In fact, Halston had two muses: languid Italian model Elsa Peretti, who had been with him since the days when he couldn’t even afford a light bulb for his studio, and Liza Minelli, for her 1974 marriage to Jack Haley, he made famous a yellow daffodil. pantsuit. Netflix portrays the two women as friends, which is cool and eschews the cliché trope of bitchy fashion guys. But there was another great woman in Halstons life: Eleanor Lambert, the legendary fashion publicist who was to public relations what Anna Wintour is to editorial. It was Lambert who not only propelled Halston onto the world stage, but American fashion as well: the Met Ball wouldn’t exist without her, and neither could New York Fashion Week. Filthy and tenacious, it was time for Lamberts to stand on screen. We’ve all heard of Studio 54, club club favorite of Truman Capote, Andy Warhol, Angelica Huston, Calvin Klein and Bianca Jagger, whom you may have heard once riding a white horse. Halston was still there, surrounded by Halstonettes, hiring boys and bowls of cocaine, looking so haughty in his dark glasses that even Warhol would have been intimidated. Which is very cool, so why does the Netflix version of Studio 54 look like Romford’s outpost from Cinderella Rockerfellas circa 1985? Series executive producer Ryan Murphy (Glee, Pose, Hollywood) is an eye for detail and has some form in creating lavish bacchanal scenes. Perhaps the Studio 54 myth is so powerful at this point in history that even Netflix’s legendary budgets weren’t enough to capture its hedonism. Its sexy, its comfort, its freedom, exudes Halston or one of his sidekicks, for the storyline is nothing if not a facilitator of an exciting chair game of Fashion Bingo. Every snapshot of the fashion lexicon is here, camped for our delight. After his hats, Halstons’ first big hit was a machine washable button-down dress in a fabric he named Ultrasuede, which debuted in 1972 at $ 185. The dress was somewhat prosaic, but the fabric has become legendary, and MacGregor delivers his ultrasuede with a comedic effect. Perhaps Halston’s best-known design was the halterneck dress, which reigned over the dance floor at Studio 54 and was later revived by Hollywood stylist Rachel Zoe, who served as Halston’s creative consultant after her purchase by Harvey. Weinstein in 2007. But enough said about it: Suffice it to say that Netflix captures the sex appeal of Halstons clothes, as well as the tensions inherent in their creation. READ MORE

