Best new for men this week, May 21, 2021





Anyone else have a long week? Haaaaa. Go! Every week is long these days. But that’s why the weekend is so welcome. Well that and the fact that it means we can all come together and celebrate the coolest shit that hit the shelves this week. And that particular week, that means taking a look at some solid military-inspired picks from Alpha Industries (not exactly unexpected) and Vuori (less expected!). It also means keeping an eye out for pieces that will keep you really excited for the next summer, like a cabana shirt from Tombolo, gum-soled Nike Blazers, and waterproof Birkenstocks. Is that not enough for you? Well, how about some new sweatshirts, some really hot sneakers, and even a tee that pays homage to a disaster in a dinosaur park. Do you think that’s the whole story? Not even close. Read on to see what to expect.

Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Trainers Nike

nordstrom.com $ 85.00 UNFRM Ripstop Cargo Shorts Alpha Industries

alphaindustries.com $ 105.00 See! Cargo shorts you’ll really want to wear. (And you won’t mercilessly laugh at all of your friends, either.) Essentials Arizona Waterproof Sandals Birkenstock

nordstrom.com $ 44.95 Super light, waterproof and comfortable right out of the box. EVA Birks never wins. Captain Blazer Hermanos Koumori

hermanoskoumori.com $ 240.00 And (not that you’re necessarily going to wear them together) a blazer that will make you want to wear a blazer again. Shocking stuff, right? Classic Leather Tabi Shoes Reebok x Maison Margiela

reebok.com $ 300.00 They come with tabi socks, in case you are worried about how to wear them exactly. (With tabi socks; this is probably your best bet.) Cuban bird cabin tombolocompany.com $ 128.00 The strongest argument for the summer climate? That shirt and the fact that you can wear it all the time. Unisex Pride Button Down Shirt Dockers

dockers.com $ 58.00 A Pride shirt that you can wear all year round. Pleasant. 4 X 4 Trak Jungle More sweatpants? No more sweatpants! Captain Hoodie Daily newspaper

dailypaperclothing.com € 110.00 And speaking of fucking good sweats … CT-02 leather sneakers Celine Male

mrporter.com $ 760.00 When you have the chance to score a pair of Celine sneakers “they always sell out too fast for me to catch them”, you take it. Leather sneakers Fear of god

mrporter.com $ 595.00 Speaking of not sleeping on sneakers: you have a chance to get some from Fear of God. Don’t miss your window. Oversized logo-embroidered cotton-jersey T-shirt Clothing

mrporter.com $ 470.00 I would love to make a “they should all be destroyed” joke here, but I didn’t really mean it. Tailored Fit Ripstop Climber Trousers Mountain

nordstrom.com $ 89.00 Likewise, I’ll refrain from any “fatigue” gags here and just point out that these are really good pants. Receive style news, every day Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything to do with fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

