New men’s clothing Alexander McQueen and perverse Valentino: what’s hot?

Hello again my darlings! My, how this week has just passed! When you keep track of what day it seems pretty tough on you, we don’t blame you if you missed out on this week’s most stylish elements. Well, here we are, your humble fashion news providers, bringing you the fanciest headlines of the past seven days. Today’s newsletter is packed with new campaigns from Chlo and Burberry, fashion show updates, a stylish new shoe from JW Anderson and much more! What exactly, you ask? Read on, sister! Here is what is in fashion.

Image courtesy of Valentino

Rockstud Valentino Gets Kinky!

Given that Valentinos’ signature color is a vigorous and bold red, it makes sense that the Italian fashion house is embracing the more perverse side of seduction for its new collaboration. With the help of Betony Vernon, author of the 2013 Kink guide the Boudoir Bible, Valentinos’ legendary line of Rockstud bags and shoes has been given a facelift. Most importantly, it will be sold through a selection of independent erotic bookstores in Paris, Madrid, Milan, London, LA, New York and Seoul. These places represent more than a simple shop, rather art galleries, creativity and cultural spaces, we read in a press release from the brand. Literature, Fashion and Sex? Find yourself a stallion who can do all three. OA

CFGNY. Image via Auto Italia

The parade is back and everyone is invited!

Pubs are uncomfortable, you can’t go to dinner on a Friday without booking girls two months in advance, nature heals! One of the things we crave the most during these long months of lockdown is a good ol ‘fashion show, no, not the kind we mean by exhibitions! Lucky for us, then, that London is currently teeming with a slew of sleek gallery business. At the Design Museum in Kensington, we have one for the hypebeasts Unboxed sneakers: From the studio to the street, a blockbuster show offering a glimpse into the design stories behind some of the most iconic creatures that have ever existed. A stone’s throw away, the faithful V&A has relaunched its successful show, Bags: inside out, which focuses on. shoes. Nah, jk lol, it’s all about the bags. And then at Bethnal Greens Auto Italia, the fashion-like art collective CFGNY jumped out of their New York base to set up shop. Collect the dissonance, an installation-led exhibition that tackles the themes of power, kindness and the Asian. There is also a free online conference with the artists hosted by ME! Register now here attend, or never come back here xo MRS

Image courtesy of Chlo

Chlo goes natural for her AW21 campaign

Green leaves, blue sky, fresh air They say the best things in life are free. Chlo, on the other hand, not so much Yet the natural world and all its beauty is the star of the new campaign of Parisian houses par excellence. The first under the direction of Gabriela Hearst, who became Creative Director of Chlos earlier this year, there are hardly any of the artfully recycled quilts and 70s-inspired clothing she debuted with in March. Instead, photographer Zoe Ghertner captured amazingly abstract shots of puckered mushrooms, lava, honeycombs, and ladybugs for the home. Oh, and Paloma Elsesser! It’s like a breath of fresh air. Literally. OA

JW Anderson enters the sneaker game

If you are a London based sneakerhead then the exhibition at the Design Museum is, of course, a must see. There is, however, one more destination worth walking through the city that is home to a grail of contemporary footwear in the making. This place, of course, is JW Anderson’s flagship in Soho, the only store in town where you’ll find the brand’s very first sneaker! But wait, hasn’t J-dubz already made trainers? No, idiot! They were collaborations, it is indeed Mr. Andersons first! never! Sneaker! First appearing in the AW men’s collections and pre-fall 21, the high tops in contrasting colors display distorted proportions and deconstructed patterns. I was thinking of a primitive handcrafted form where leather meets canvas, says Jonathan. I love how the rough stitching involves the maker’s hand. I think that balances out the more technical side of coach design. I like that these feel rougher and rawer. And U.S. too. These are shoes that we happily pay for to walk a mile and a half. MRS

Photography Inez & Vinoodh. Image courtesy of Burberry

Shygirl, FKA Twigs and Kendall Jenner secure bag for Burberry

There are fashion campaigns, and then there is cam fashioncountries, Darling! Between these two camps, the latest series of Burberrys images for its signature Olympia bag falls squarely into the latter. Why? Talents! Styled by Ib Kamara and photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, it sees three of the most megababes of our time shot against a minimal white marble background: Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs and Shygirl !! Hugging the figure of the slender leather hobo with angelic grace, they basically had us toss our wallets at our laptop screens in hopes of securing the bag. Got better things to spend your money on? LIES! MRS

D is for Dior, P is for podcast

Are you stuck for a good podcast? Don’t worry, baby, we’ve got you. Or rather, the venerable Maison Dior does it! As one of the wealthiest houses in the entire fashion world, there is, of course, a lot to know about it. Fortunately, however, Dior has carefully presented the story of its creation in a new podcast series, ABCDior. Mapping of the fantastic universe and the inspirations of the Houses, from 1947 to today, read a press release. Each of the 26 literate episodes will delve into a niche in Dior history, offering a few passionate minutes to escape and discover the behind-the-scenes secrets of the realm of dreams. For the first two letters we have the letters M and L. The first means Lily of the valley, French for lily of the valley Favorite flower of Monsieur Diors and lucky charm the latter for leopard print, in tribute to Mizza Bricard, the perennial muse of couturiers. Could he ring classier?! MRS

Alexander McQueens got you fit and started for AW21

Alexander McQueen, arguably the world’s finest tailoring supplier, has an in-store treat for boys (and girls). The British house has just released its AW21 menswear collection, a tight capsule of insanely stylish clothing to take you from the inevitable back to the office to extra-long weekend lunches. Artistic Director Sarah Burton hasn’t said much about it, her only words being that the collection still focuses on the figure. So the legs of the McQueens pants are slightly wider this time around, a bit more generously cut and shortened just above the ankle, perfect to pair with the signature McQueens boot and there are even some perfect wide jeans and utility pants, a daring one. silhouette that deserves a comeback. Of course there are also custom printed suits this time around, McQueens signature, they are the result of paper cutouts, the type you make by folding paper and cutting out patterns. Except ours has never looked so good. Thank goodness for McQueen! OA

Harley Weir shoots Istanbul’s most buzzing bag brand

In Istanbul, the sisters Merve and Beste Manastir built a small empire with their leather goods brand, Workshop Manu. Centering production in their hometown, using local materials and employing Turkish artisans in their own factory, the sisters are on a mission to support and hire women who lost their jobs during the pandemic. So, they created an upcycled clothing line (they used scraps from previous collections) with the help of young designer Lou de Betoly a first for the brand, and working with local artisans to bring it to life. Better yet, they had Harley Weir photograph all of the crescent-shaped bags and crochet knits taking center stage. Turkish delight, am I right? OA

Young, talented and black? Vans wants to give you $$$$$!

Another week, another social victory for Vans. Last month, we shared how the shoe brand partnered with the nonprofit EduCare Foundation to donate Chromebooks to students at one of the poorest schools in downtown Los Angeles. This week, the brand long associated with youth and the subculture partnered with the NAACP to launch the Creative Sole Scholarship for Black Students in the United States, with financial support to invest in their graduate studies. Applications are open until June 18 and 50 students will each receive $ 5,000 to use for their tuition fees and an annual sum of the same amount each year for their college education. You can find all entry requirements and apply here. Go and study, my dear!

