7 ways to dress up your indoor clothes





It’s finally time to start dining out, meeting friends, and hanging out in the world, which is so exciting after a year of working from home and social distancing. Just one problem: Your wardrobe, once overflowing with fun going out looks and professional outfits, is now mostly loungewear. It’s understandable who wants to wear jeans all day when you just sit all day at Zoom meetings anyway, but you might be now wondering what you should be wearing in public after so many months at inside, and if there’s a way to reuse your favorites for lounging. outside world. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to style your favorite loungewear this summer. Just take a few style tips from these fashion enthusiasts: 1) crop your oversized t-shirt PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 16: Natalia Verza @ mascarada.paris is wearing a black braided leather cap, a beige one … [+] Aeron oversized linen blazer jacket, white cropped t-shirt, white ripped denim pants, white Prada Cleo bag, Prada earrings on May 16, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

This oversized tee that you’ve rocked midday and night goes perfectly well with a pair of leggings or bike shorts, but a fun way to really jazz things up is to create a cropped effect by tucking the hem of the t-shirt up. in the band of a sports bra. 2) elevate your nap dress PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 10: Ketevan Giorgadze @ katie.one wears gold earrings, long buttoned coral … [+] linen loungewear The Sleeper dress with puffed sleeves, gold rings, a wicker with shiny brown leather detail Le Panier Soleil Jacquemus tote, white Raye sandals with straps and low heels, on May 10, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

Nap dresses (aka long, baggy dresses that you can lounge in and even comfortably nap in) from brands like Sleeper and Hill House took off in 2020 as they were the perfect loungewear solution for lovers of cottagecore. You can easily take your nap dress out into the world with a few simple accessories, especially tossing it over a pair of strappy sandals or other heels. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> 3) accessorize, accessorize, accessorize PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 11: Emy Venturini @sustainably_by_emy wears sunglasses from Dita Eyewear, a … [+] gold chain necklace, a black cropped top from Elisabetta Franchi, a black oversized blazer jacket, black cropped leggings from Alesia Concept, a Chanel bag, khaki green military combat leather boots from Prada, May 11, 2021 at Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

I firmly believe that the right accessories can completely transform an outfit. A crop top and a pair of biker shorts alone can scream yoga time, but with the right additions like oversized sunglasses, edgy combat boots, and gold jewelry, you can make athleisure. very stylish. Need more accessory inspiration? Check out my favorite spring accessory trends here. 4) go monochrome DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – MAY 09: Fashion influencer Cathrina Uellner is seen wearing the JuLou … [+] Oversized jogging pants and sweater in iceberg green and Classic Chanel handbag in beige, New Balance 530 sneakers in white, Guess watch, A.Kjrbede Fine sunglasses in black on May 09, 2021 in Düsseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Mathis Wienand / Getty Images)

Do you know one of the reasons why costumes always look so sophisticated? Color from head to toe. Whether it’s a stylish all-black ensemble or a bright hue, matching ensembles of any type will always look stylish, and so will a sweatshirt and sweatpants ensemble. I prefer a cropped sweatshirt and tapered pants for a comfortable outfit that always looks neat. 5) Throw in heels PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 05: Emilie Joseph @in_fashionwetrust wears Isabel Marant silver rhinestones … [+] earrings, black sunglasses, a black ribbed long button down shirt with black feathers on the cuffs, matching pajama pants with black feathers on the ankle, a silver ring, pink Nicholas Kirkwood mules shoes pointy fuchsia with rhinestone details on May 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

One of my favorite recurring fashion trends is wearing pajama style clothes in public. When they’re made of glamorous silk and feature fun details like feather trims, how could you do not do you want to rock them all over town? If in doubt about exactly how you can dress your indoor clothes, add party-ready heels. Bonus points if you also throw chandelier earrings. 6) Add a coat BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 06: Sonia Lyson wearing yellow Ducie jogging suit, Prada white shades, Lady … [+] Dior bag and white Air Force sneakers on May 06, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images)

As mentioned above, the matching tracksuits are perfect for casual outings. Take it a step further by donning an oversized coat and pairing it with feminine accessories. 7) dress up your sandals PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 16: Natalia Verza @ mascarada.paris wears Prada earrings, sunglasses, mini … [+] pale pastel yellow mid-thigh ruched leather sleeveless dress by Aeron, a white Prada Cleo bag, blue and gray flat sandals by Balenciaga, on May 16, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

In our comfort-obsessed attitude to pandemic dressing, ugly-chic sandals and shoes have become all the rage. While not everyone clings to these shoes, they look fun when paired with a stylish dress; the more chic, the better.

