Spotlight on Ohana Hale Market Vendors: Tanoa Hawaii





SSpecializing in men’s, women’s and children’s clothing that features Polynesian and Samoan inspired designs, clothing store and fashion brand Tanoa Hawai’i has been operating out of ‘Ohana Hale since the market opened in 2018. “ Ohana Hale Throughout 2020 Tanoa owners Aaron and Cindy Forsgren have been surprised and a little puzzled. “My thought was this: if it’s safe for people to go to Costco or Walmart, where there are thousands of people shopping, how can you not be sure to visit a small business like ours, with five people in the store? ” Aaron Forsgren asks. “We are not asking the government for a document. We just want to be able to do it on our own. “ Earlier that year, the Forsgrens had already invested a large sum of money in a new clothing collection for the Merrie Monarch Festival 2020; this was going to be Tanoa Hawai’i’s debut at the prestigious Hilo Festival and the Forsgrens were excited. When Merrie Monarch was canceled due to COVID-19, the Forsgrens didn’t leave much money to prepare for Mother’s Day or Christmas, the company’s two biggest seasons. But despite what the owners of Tanoa describe as a “pretty brutal” situation, Aaron Forsgren was surprised at what happened when the market was allowed to reopen: “I thought sales would be considerably weaker, but it was almost normal, ”he says. “People came back right away, and we are very grateful for this local support.” SEE ALSO: The story behind the “Swap Meet With Upgrades” which has become a destination for local entrepreneurs who want to open a (small) boutique Hawai’i backs Tanoa, although the brand is relatively new to the state. For 16 years Aaron Forsgren (who is Samoan and Swedish) and Cindy Forsgren (who is Hawaiian) lived in American Samoa. There they created Tanoa – named after the ceremonial bowl used in Polynesian gatherings to share a restorative ‘awa with new guests and old friends – in response to a lack of affordable, well-designed clothing specially designed for people over. large. “Our people are not little people. They can go up to 7X and a lot of the vendors that we would see at trade shows would only have clothes that stopped at 2X. We saw a way to meet the needs of the local population, ”says Aaron Forsgren. The couple moved to Honolulu in 2018 and a friend told them about “ Ohana Hale Marketplace. The Forsgrens saw it as a win-win that gave Tanoa the visibility of being in a mall without requiring a long lease or needing to build the space from scratch. “’Ohana Hale has been very good to us. And we were very happy that it was not only the Samoans who appreciated our creations, but also the locals and even the Japanese tourists, ”says Aaron Forsgren. When O’ahu more or less closed its doors in 2020, it was the local people – both customers and other market vendors – who kept the Forsgrens in a good mood. “We also have a store in Pearlridge, and at the end of the day there you come home because you don’t know anyone,” says Aaron Forsgren. “But at ‘Ohana Hale, you’re friends with the other vendors, you hear the stories, and you know you’re in the same boat. It makes it a little easier to keep fighting and moving forward. Tanoa Hawai’i, 333 Ward Ave, (808) 762-8727, tanoa.shop, @TanoaHawaii Read more about ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, the’ swap meets with upgrades’ that has become a destination for local entrepreneurs wishing to set up a (small) boutique, in the April issue of HONOLULU Magazine.







