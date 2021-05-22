Craft beer industry suffers a # MeToo calculation

One woman’s honest discussion of workplace misogyny brought a # MeToo-type assessment to the craft beer world.

By sharing the stories of hundreds of mostly anonymous women from across the country, Brienne Allan has forced dozens of breweries to grapple with workplace culture in the industry.

Allan, production manager at Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts, said she took to social media earlier this month after returning to work after the pandemic.

She told VinePair that just days after returning to work to build Notch’s new brewery in Boston, two men challenged her professional qualifications in one day.

“The second time I left the f ****** house I had two in one day,” Allan said. VinePair.

Allan took this frustration to Instagram, where she solicited stories from other women in the industry.

“What sexist comments have you experienced?” Allan posted on Instagram May 11.

Since that day, Allan has received hundreds of messages from women around the world about the harassment and misogyny they have faced while working in breweries.

“A person speaks [and] more and more it becomes a: “ We should probably start to pay attention and take people seriously ” [moment]”Said Allan Happy beer hunting. “I feel like our society is conditioned to know that women are abused, and we all agree with that because we expect it.

Amid the movement, Allan’s Instagram account drew thousands of followers. According to VinePair, it had 2,200 followers on May 16; Friday afternoon, its number of subscribers had exceeded 50,000.

On May 19, Good Beer Hunting reported that Allan had received over 1,000 mostly anonymous submissions. She still receives dozens of messages a day, which she all recorded on one 10 Part Instagram Story Highlights.

Several major brewers have resigned over the allegations.

Jacob McKean, CEO and founder of Modern Times Beer, a large brewery with multiple locations in the Northwest, resigned on May 18.

“I’m sorry that anyone has ever been the victim of harassment in modern times. No one should ever have to be traumatized at work, and it tears me apart that people are under my watch,” McKean said in a statement. declaration. “I take full responsibility for it. It hurts my heart for all those who came to work for us with hope for the career they expected to have with us just to live this harassed experience. . “

The allegations also had an international impact. Sren Wagner, the founder of Denmark-based Dry & Bitter Brewing, also resigned following the charges against Allan.

Several other breweries have promised change.

Workers in the craft beer industry are strongly masculine and strongly white. According to a 2019 survey by the Brewers Association, a trade association representing small independent breweries, barely 7.5% of brewers are women (although female employees account for 37% of “non-production, no-service” jobs in breweries). According to the same survey, 88% of brewery owners are white.

Wednesday, the Brewers Association issued a statement saying that it “condemns any act of aggression, harassment, violence, sectarianism, discrimination or inequity”. They encouraged member brewers to implement anonymous employee reporting tools, share HR resources with the association, and review past seminars on workplace harassment.

The Brewers Association has published measures on its website allowing employees to lodge formal complaints regarding violations of its code of conduct.