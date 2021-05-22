MODA goes virtual for the annual fashion show 2021





The Palomars Fashion Merchandising & Design program is hosting its year-end show on YouTube, in line with fashion industry practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAN MARCOS Each spring, culminating a year of painstaking work by a team of faculty and students, the MODA Fashion Show provides a dazzling showcase of Palomar College’s merchandising and fashion design program. But this year, thanks to the current COVID-19 crisis, MODA has gone virtual. On Friday, May 7, the pre-recorded event was broadcast on YouTube. I think COVID has made us all re-evaluate everything we need to do and how we do it. That’s not a negative thing, said Rita Campo Griggs, who teaches fashion merchandising and coordinates the annual show. We saw the industry doing their fashion shows virtually and putting them on YouTube or their websites, she explained. We took inspiration from the industry and developed our own vision for production. Like almost every Palomars course this spring, the merchandising and fashion design courses have been taught remotely since sewing began, Griggs said. And the classes are full. They watch videos, meet the instructors, make clothes, and now they have been able to share them with us for the show. To produce the MODA movie, the fashion show crew used a classroom on campus and took precautions while filming, such as limiting the runway to one model at a time. Two of those years, the creators of MODA, sisters Alejandra and Elizabeth Cisneros, said in an email that they had already used their class and fashion show experience to start a family owned clothing and designer business. ‘accessories. We were happy with the experience, the result was better than we both expected as it was the first time we had seen our creations worn out and strolled around the track, they wrote. What we learned about the fashion industry by participating in MODA is that it takes so much time and work to complete an entire outfit, but it is worth it in the end. To help produce MODA, students take a special course, which this semester included 16 students. Drawings were submitted by students throughout the program. I think it was a good show, said Griggs. I’ve always learned, and I think I can see a lot of positive aspects of doing a strip fashion show. A live show is wonderful, but when you do one on tape and it has a script, it lasts forever. It was good to reinvent what a fashion show can be.

